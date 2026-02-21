Ahead of their Super Eight opener, NZ batter Mark Chapman acknowledged the threat of Pakistan's spin attack, especially Usman Tariq. He confirmed skipper Mitch Santner's return but was unsure of Lockie Ferguson's availability for the key clash.

Chapman wary of Pakistan's 'unique' spin threat

New Zealand are set to take on Pakistan in their Super Eight opener at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, and destructive Kiwi batter Mark Chapman acknowledged the threat of the spin-heavy Pakistan side, especially Usman Tariq. The 27-year-old Tariq has taken eight wickets in the tournament with an economy of 5.83 and an average of 8.38. He also took a four-fer against Namibia in the group-stage fixture.

Speaking during a press conference in Colombo on the eve of the match, Chapman said, "I mean obviously Usman Tariq has a pretty unique action with the way that he stops at the crease, so I mean that's something to factor in. Pakistan have a number of really good spinners on their side, so each of them poses their own threat," according to ICC. Chapman agreed that New Zealand have played a lot with Pakistan in recent years and the Kiwis are well prepared for the match. "Pakistan's one of the teams that we've played probably the most frequently over the last few years. So we're well aware of what they're going to bring. So for us, it's just about making sure we're really clear in the way that we want to play as a team," said the Kiwi batter.

Kiwi team news: Santner returns, Ferguson uncertain

Chapman also confirmed the availability of skipper Mitch Santner for the Pakistan fixture, who missed the last match against Canada due to illness, but couldn't confirm anything on seamer Lockie Ferguson, who went back to New Zealand for the birth of his first child. The 31-year-old batter said, "Santner looks pretty sprightly, so I think he's pretty excited to get back on the park. Barring any last-minute sickness, I think he'll be there. Obviously, Lockie (Ferguson) has left us. I think he's currently on the way back. So we'll just see how he pulls up from the flight. I can't confirm or say whether he'll be in the 11 or not. I'm not too sure, to be honest."

On playing all Super Eight games in Colombo

New Zealand will play all of their Super Eight matches at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, and Chapman found it 'something not to complain about'. "When you play in these tournaments, one of the challenges is hopping from venue to venue and adapting. And playing all three games here, we'll learn each game as we go. For us, it's quite nice to be able to turn up to the same place and the same venue, similar pitches and adjust. Tomorrow's our first game here, so we're going to have to adapt anyway. But we'll look at that later on and understand the conditions a little bit better. So, yeah, certainly something that we're not complaining about," said Chapman.

Chapman on his role and adapting to Sri Lankan conditions

Speaking on his role in the team and how he is looking to tackle the spin in Sri Lanka, Chapman said, "I think here, especially, given the slower nature of the pitch along with the slightly bigger boundaries as well, you have to certainly change your game plan. I guess for me personally, batting in the middle, I could be potentially in the power play or in with very few overs to go. So I guess specifically against the spinners, it's probably looking at different options around whether you employ a sweep shot more or a reverse sweep, whereas I guess in India, where it doesn't spin as much, you can look to target the straight boundaries a little bit more."

"Each batter has their own method, but I guess for myself, it's looking at different areas of the ground to hit. And obviously, there are big pockets here too, so it's not all about sixes on this ground. Lots of twos, lots of fours, and running hard between the wickets is really important as well, particularly if it's not a very high score," he said.

Pakistan and New Zealand both won three out of four matches in their respective group-stage fixtures to qualify for the Super Eights. (ANI)