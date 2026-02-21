The 44th All India Major Ports Shuttle Badminton Tournament concluded in Kandla. Vizag Port won the Veterans Team Championship, Paradip Port took the Women's Team title, and Chennai Port Authority secured the Men's Team Championship.

The 44th All India Major Ports Shuttle Badminton Tournament concluded on Friday at Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, after four days of thrilling matches and exceptional sporting display by teams representing Major Ports across India, according to a release.

Tournament Highlights and Winners

Veterans and Mixed Doubles Results

The tournament witnessed outstanding performances across various categories. Mormugao and VOC Ports emerged victorious in the Veterans Women's 45+ category, while Vizag secured titles in Veterans Men's 45+ singles and doubles. JNPA bagged the Veterans Men's singles and doubles titles, and Chennai Port won the Mixed Doubles in the veterans category, with Paradip Port also excelling in mixed doubles events.

Open Category and Team Championships

In the Open categories, Paradip and Chennai Port clinched Women's singles and doubles titles respectively, while Cochin Port swept the Men's Open category. The Veterans Team Championship was secured by Vizag Port, the Women's Team Championship by Paradip Port, and the Men's Team Championship by Chennai Port Authority.

Tournament Officiating and Sportsmanship

The tournament was conducted smoothly under the supervision of a team of National Referees from the Gujarat Badminton Association, led by Vinod Shah, Chief Referee, who appreciated the discipline and sportsmanship displayed by the players.

Closing Ceremony and Prize Distribution

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, DPA; Nilabhra Dasgupta, IRS, Dy. Chairman, J.K. Rathod, CPES, CVO, along with senior officials and dignitaries. The successful hosting of the tournament further reflects DPA Kandla's commitment to promoting sportsmanship and strengthening camaraderie among Major Ports of India. (ANI)