3 WWE Stars Who Could Crash Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre Showdown at WrestleMania 42
Speculation surrounds WrestleMania 42 as Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre’s rivalry intensifies. Each have unique reasons to get involved, potentially reshaping the Undisputed WWE Championship picture with dramatic twists.
Randy Orton’s Elimination Chamber milestone
Randy Orton is set to make a record 10th appearance inside the Elimination Chamber. While he is not expected to win following Cody Rhodes’ qualification, Drew McIntyre could interfere and cost Rhodes his opportunity. This scenario would allow Orton to benefit directly, winning the bout and setting up a clash with McIntyre at WrestleMania 42. Rhodes could later re‑enter the title picture by defeating either Orton or McIntyre at a subsequent event.
Jacob Fatu’s unfinished business
Jacob Fatu, known as the Samoan Werewolf, had his qualifying match disrupted when McIntyre hit him with a Claymore Kick, sending him through the announce table. Fatu is unlikely to let this pass quietly.
He could attack McIntyre and the eventual Chamber winner, forcing his way into the championship storyline. With unresolved issues against Rhodes, Fatu’s involvement could lead to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis including him in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 42.
The Rock’s possible return
The Rock has not appeared on WWE programming for nearly a year, last seen at the Elimination Chamber event where he assisted John Cena’s heel turn. His feud with Cody Rhodes remains unfinished after leaving Rhodes battered last year.
This time, The Rock could return in a non‑wrestling capacity, aligning with Drew McIntyre. Off‑screen, McIntyre and The Rock share a strong bond, with the veteran gifting McIntyre a sword upon his WWE re‑signing. At WrestleMania 42, The Rock could ensure McIntyre retains his title, adding star power to the storyline.
