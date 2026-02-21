Jacob Fatu, known as the Samoan Werewolf, had his qualifying match disrupted when McIntyre hit him with a Claymore Kick, sending him through the announce table. Fatu is unlikely to let this pass quietly.

He could attack McIntyre and the eventual Chamber winner, forcing his way into the championship storyline. With unresolved issues against Rhodes, Fatu’s involvement could lead to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis including him in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 42.