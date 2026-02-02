Pakistan Boycotts T20 WC Clash Against India: How Much Revenue Will ICC Lose Revealed
With Pakistan refusing to face India at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, uncertainty looms large. A cancelled India vs Pakistan clash could trigger financial losses for the ICC and broadcasters worldwide.
Huge loss for ICC
India-Pakistan matches draw huge crowds, making them a goldmine for the ICC. With Pakistan threatening to boycott the T20 World Cup game, the ICC faces a massive financial hit.
India-Pakistan match canceled..?
Millions watch India-Pakistan games, generating huge ad revenue. Pakistan's boycott of the T20 match in Colombo puts hundreds of crores of ICC's earnings at risk.
How much will ICC lose if the India-Pakistan match is canceled?
The canceled Colombo match means a huge loss for the ICC. Ad revenue alone, worth ₹200-300 crores, is gone. The total financial damage could exceed ₹400 crores.
ICC's damage control measures...
If the match is canceled, the ICC might take action against the PCB. This could include cutting or completely stopping their annual share of around ₹300 crores.
A loss for BCCI..?
The cancellation won't hurt the BCCI much, thanks to IPL revenue. However, it's a major financial blow for both the ICC and the PCB.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.