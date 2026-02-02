Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar took a sharp dig at Pakistan for boycotting their T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India, citing players’ history of reversing retirements and predicting the team may eventually play the match.

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar took a brutal dig at Pakistan over the decision to boycott its clash against Team India at the T20 World Cup 2026, which will take place on February 15 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. On Sunday, the Government of Pakistan confirmed the team’s participation in the marquee event, but made it clear that the side will not take the field against India.

The official confirmation came just a few days after PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met to discuss the board’s stance on playing the 20-team competition, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and comes amid rising tensions after Bangladesh was removed from the tournament by the ICC, after refusing to play matches in India, a decision Pakistan publicly criticised.

As a show of solidarity with Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board initially threatened to withdraw from the T20 World Cup as a whole, but later clarified that the team would participate in the tournament while boycotting only the match against India.

Gavaskar Trolls Pakistan

As Pakistan faces global scrutiny over its decision to boycott the clash against Team India at the T20 World Cup 2026, Sunil Gavaskar did not hesitate to take a sharp dig at Pakistan, pointing to their players’ history of reversing retirement decisions.

“In the next few days, with reactions from the world, current players, and former players, this decision could very well be reversed,” the 125-Test veteran said on Aaj Tak Show.

“But really, what’s new? We all know how Pakistani cricketers handle retirements — they announce it, and after just a few days, they come back, often saying their fans urged them to continue. So why would this be any different?” he added.

Sunil Gavaskar’s sharp attack on Pakistan refers to former players who have repeatedly announced retirements only to return shortly thereafter. The likes of Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, and others, highlighting what Gavaskar described as a ‘familiar cycle’ in Pakistan Cricket that could make their boycott of the India clash temporary.

Pakistan Will Play against Team India

Sunil Gavaskar further stated that, given Pakistan’s history of reversing decisions, it is highly likely the team will eventually take the field against India, emphasizing that the boycott may be more symbolic than final.

“What’s the problem with making U-turns in your decisions? There’s no issue, as far as I know. Pakistan players have set examples. They keep coming back from retirement. So something like that might happen before the 15th,” Gavaskar added.

According to the original schedule and fixtures for the T20 World Cup 2026, released by the ICC, Pakistan have been clubbed in Group A alongside Team India, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia. The Men in Green, led by Salman Ali Agha, began their campaign against the Netherlands at Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo.

Though Pakistan confirmed to play their three matches in the Group Stage, their participation in the highly anticipated clash against Team India on February 15 remains uncertain, leaving fans and cricket authorities worldwide watching closely.