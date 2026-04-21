SRH vs DC, IPL 2026: Records Galore for Abhishek Sharma in his Blazing 135-Run Knock
Abhishek Sharma smashed 135 off 68 balls vs DC in IPL 2026, powering SRH to 242/2. His explosive knock, the season’s second-fastest century, helped him break seven major T20 and IPL records, joining elite company like Kohli and Gayle.
Abhishek Sharma's Blazing Century Knock Lits Up Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener and vice-captain Abhishek Sharma unleashed an absolute carnage in the IPL 2026 clash against the Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 21.
Abhishek played a blazing knock of 135 off 68 balls, including 10 sixes and as many fours, at an impressive strike rate of 198.53 to help Sunrisers Hyderabad to post a solid total of 242/2 in 20 overs. The southpaw has recorded the second-fastest century in the IPL 2026, completing the milestone in just 47 balls.
On that note, let’s take a look at key records shattered by Abhishek Sharma in his blazing 135-run knock in Hyderabad.
1. Joint-Most Centuries by an Indian Batter in T20 Cricket
Abhishek Sharma has recorded his 9th century in his T20 career, equalling Virat Kohli’s record for the most T20 centuries by an Indian batter in the format. The left-handed opener surpassed Rohit Sharma’s record of 8 T20 centuries, moving ahead in the elite list of Indian batters. Overall, Abhishek has the joint-seventh most centuries across levels of the shortest format of the game.
Out of nine T20 centuries, Abhishek Sharma registered two each at the international level and in the IPL, and the remaining five hundreds were scored in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, highlighting his consistency across domestic and franchise T20 cricket.
2. Second to Hit 10+ Sixes in Multiple IPL Innings
Abhishek Sharma has joined legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle in the elite list of players to hit 10 or more sixes in multiple IPL innings, showcasing his explosive power-hitting ability at the top of the order. Gayle holds the record for hitting 10 or more sixes in four innings in the history of IPL.
The first time Abhishek smashed 10+ sixes was in IPL 2025 when he hit 10 maximums in his record 141-run knock against Punjab Kings. In the match against Delhi Capitals, the southpaw has smashed an equal number of sixes once again, continuing his aggressive form at the top of the order in IPL 2026.
Also Read: SRH vs DC: Abhishek Sharma slams record 135* in breathtaking knock
3. Abhishek Sharma’s SRH Milestone Machine
With his second century for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Abhishek Sharma has become the third batter after David Warner and Heinrich Klaasen to register multiple centuries for the franchise, while also emerging as one of their most consistent and record-breaking match-winners at the top of the order.
Abhishek is the first SRH batter to score a century in less than 50 balls on both occasions, with 40-ball and 47-ball tons in IPL 2025 and 2026, respectively. Moreover, Abhishek Sharma’s 141 and 135* are the top two highest individual scores by an SRH batter in IPL history, underlining his dominance in the franchise’s batting records.
4. Most 130+ Scores in T20 Cricket History
With a blazing 135-run knock, Abhishek Sharma has surpassed Chris Gayle and Aaron Finch’s record of three 130+ scores in the history of T20 cricket across all levels. With four such innings now, he stands alone at the top of the list, showcasing his rare consistency in converting starts into massive scores.
Out of four 130+ scores, Abhishek Sharma has registered in the IPL, one each in a T20I match against England (135) in January 2025, last year, and the Syed Mushaq Ali Trophy for Punjab against Bengal (148) in November last year, achieving a rare feat across all major T20 formats and underlining his consistency as a high-impact power-hitter.
5. Indian Six-Hitting Record
Abhishek Sharma not only holds the record for 10+ sixes in multiple innings but also emerges as one of the most prolific six-hitters among Indian batters in T20 cricket, consistently dominating bowling attacks with his aggressive intent at the top of the order.
With 10 sixes against the Delhi Capitals, Abhishek Sharma became the first Indian batter to smash 10 or more maximums on five different occasions in the history of T20 cricket, surpassing Shreyas Iyer’s previous record of four such innings. Moreover, Ahishek has 354 T20 sixes, fifth-most by an Indian batter in the format.
Also Read: SMAT 2025: Abhishek Sharma Shatters Multiple Records During His 32-Ball Century, Check Out Here
6. Two Entries in IPL Top 5 Highest Scores List
Abhishek Sharma has achieved a feat that no other Indian batter has ever accomplished in the history of IPL, by registering two scores that feature among the top five highest individual innings in the tournament’s all-time list.
Sharma’s scores of 141 and 135* are currently among the top five in the IPL’s all-time highest individual innings list, underlining his rare ability to produce record-breaking knocks on the biggest stage of franchise T20 cricket. In the past, Chris Gayle was the first to achieve the feat of multiple entries in the IPL’s top individual scores list.
7. Most Sub-50 Ball T20 Centuries by an Indian Batter
Abhishek Sharma has achieved a rare feat of becoming the first Indian batter to score seven T20 centuries in the history of T20 cricket. His 47-ball century against the Delhi Capitals is his second such fast hundred, underlining his explosive scoring ability at the top of the order.
Out of seven sub-50 T20 centuries, two each came in the IPL and T20Is, and the other three in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, highlighting Abhishek Sharma’s rare consistency and explosive match-winning ability across all major T20 formats. Suryakumar Yadav has the second-most sub-50-ball T20 centuries among Indian batters, with all three coming in T20Is.
Also Read: IPL 2026: MI Skipper Hardik Pandya’s Mid-Innings Talk That Sparked Tilak Varma’s 45-Ball Ton vs GT
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