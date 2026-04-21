Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener and vice-captain Abhishek Sharma unleashed an absolute carnage in the IPL 2026 clash against the Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 21.

Abhishek played a blazing knock of 135 off 68 balls, including 10 sixes and as many fours, at an impressive strike rate of 198.53 to help Sunrisers Hyderabad to post a solid total of 242/2 in 20 overs. The southpaw has recorded the second-fastest century in the IPL 2026, completing the milestone in just 47 balls.

On that note, let’s take a look at key records shattered by Abhishek Sharma in his blazing 135-run knock in Hyderabad.