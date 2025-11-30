Image Credit : X/@srhfansofficial

Team India and Punjab opener Abhishek Sharma unleashed his carnage in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Bengal at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad on Sunday, November 30.

Abhishek Sharma played a blistering knock of 148 off 52 balls, which helped Punjab post a solid total of 310/5 in 20 overs. Punjab bowlers successfully defended the total by restricting Bengal to 198/9, securing a 112-run victory. Abhishek made the headlines throughout the match with his phenomenal knock, which shattered multiple records.

On that note, let’s take a look at the list of records shattered by Abhishek Sharma in his explosive innings against Bengal.