Tilak Varma scored a match-winning maiden IPL century (101* off 45) to guide the Mumbai Indians to a 99-run victory over the Gujarat Titans. His innings saw a dramatic acceleration after a mid-innings conversation with captain Hardik Pandya, smashing 82 runs off his final 23 balls.

Tilak Varma was one of the star performers in the Mumbai Indians’ dominant 99-run win in the IPL 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20. The MI ended their four-match losing streak with a victory over the GT.

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After posting a solid total of 199/5 in 20 overs on the boards, thanks to Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 45-ball 101, the Mumbai Indians bundled out the Gujarat Titans for just 100 in 15.5 overs. Washington Sundar (26), Shahrukh Khan (17), Shubman Gill (14), and Kagiso Rabada (12) registered double-digit scores, as other batters failed to make any significant impact.

Ashwani Kumar led the MI bowling attack with figures of 4/24 at an economy rate of 6.00 in his spell of four overs. Mitchell Starc (2/16) and AM Ghazanfar (2/17) picked two wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah (1/15) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/18) also chipped in with crucial breakthroughs, ensuring Gujarat never recovered from the early blows and were eventually bowled out well short of the target.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya lauds Tilak Varma's 'much needed' century

Hardik’s Mid-Innings Talk Turns Tilak into Beast Mode

Tilak Varma unleashed an absolute carnage on the Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack as he completed his maiden IPL fifty off just 45 balls, making him the joint-fastest by a Mumbai Indians batter to achieve this feat in the history of the tournament. However, the southpaw struggled to get going in the initial stages of his innings.

In the first 22 balls, Tilak Varma scored just 19 runs at a strike rate of 86.36, with GT keeping things tight through disciplined bowling and smart field placements. At the end of the 14th over, there was a strategic timeout, and Hardik Pandya appeared to have a serious conversation, or rather a ‘hard-talk’ with the left-handed batter.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the MI skipper can be seen having an intense mid-innings chat with Tilak, gesturing and pointing towards field placements, seemingly giving him clear instructions to accelerate and encouraging him to take risks.

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The mid-innings conversation with Hardik Pandya appeared to be a turning point in Tilak Varma’s innings, as he smashed 82 off 23 balls, completing his fifty in the 18th over before notching his maiden IPL century on the final ball of the last over, turning the game completely in MI’s favour. His late surge consisted of 8 fours and 7 sixes while batting at a strike rate of 356.52.

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Across two partnerships with Hardik Pandya and Sherfane Rutherford, which added 103 runs, Tilak Varma scored 85 of them, meaning he contributed nearly 83% of the partnership runs, underlining his dominant role in the innings.

What Did Hardik Pandya Say to Tilak Varma?

The mid-innings chat between Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma sparked curiosity about the conversation, which led to the latter’s explosive counterattack in the death overs. From 19 off 22 balls to 101 off 45 balls, that is a massive jump of 82 runs in just 23 balls, showcasing a dramatic shift in tempo that completely changed the course of the innings.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik revealed that he told Tilak to watch and hit the ball while praising his natural talent, adding that he simply wanted him to trust his instincts, play freely without pressure, and let his natural ball-striking take over for the team’s benefit.

“I realized, see, the kind of talent Tilak has, he really does not need to worry about a lot. So the only message I kept telling him was that you’re gonna just watch the ball and hit the ball irrespective of what, because I genuinely believe the kind of ball striking from his bat is something really special,” the MI skipper said.

“It was about time that he kind of comes and delivers. And yeah, I think a couple of times I went so loud that I kind of got dizzy. So yeah, but it was much needed for the group. It was much needed for Tilak. It was much needed for the Mumbai Indians,” he added.

Tilak Varma struggled in the early stages of the season, registering the scores of scores of 20, 0, 14, 1, and 8 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings before his statement-making century knock against the Gujarat Titans.

In the IPL 2026. Tilak has aggregated 144 runs, including a century, at an average of 28.80 and a strike rate of 187.01 in six matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Conceded too many runs in middle overs, says Shubman Gill