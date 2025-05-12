Virat Kohli earns ₹7 crore annually from BCCI and ₹15 crore from his IPL team, making cricket a steady income source.
He charges ₹7–10 crore per endorsement, partnering with top brands and earning over ₹200 crore yearly through his endorsement deals.
Virat Kohli's estimated net worth is around ₹1,050 crore, making him one of India’s wealthiest and most influential sports personalities.
Kohli owns Wrogn and Chisel gyms, co-owns One8 Commune restaurants, and invests in startups, expanding his income beyond cricket.
Virat owns luxury homes in Mumbai and Gurgaon, valued at ₹34 crore and ₹80 crore respectively, adding to his net worth.
He owns premium cars like Audi and BMW and lives a lavish lifestyle, highlighted by elite travel, fashion, and expensive properties.
