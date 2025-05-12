English

Virat Kohli Net Worth: A look at cricketer's salary, assets and more

Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Pinterest
Cricket Earnings:

Virat Kohli earns ₹7 crore annually from BCCI and ₹15 crore from his IPL team, making cricket a steady income source.

Image credits: ANI
Brand Endorsements:

He charges ₹7–10 crore per endorsement, partnering with top brands and earning over ₹200 crore yearly through his endorsement deals.

Image credits: ANI
Net Worth:

Virat Kohli's estimated net worth is around ₹1,050 crore, making him one of India’s wealthiest and most influential sports personalities.

Image credits: ANI
Business Ventures:

Kohli owns Wrogn and Chisel gyms, co-owns One8 Commune restaurants, and invests in startups, expanding his income beyond cricket.

Image credits: ANI
Real Estate Investments:

Virat owns luxury homes in Mumbai and Gurgaon, valued at ₹34 crore and ₹80 crore respectively, adding to his net worth.

Image credits: Pinterest
Luxury Lifestyle & Assets

He owns premium cars like Audi and BMW and lives a lavish lifestyle, highlighted by elite travel, fashion, and expensive properties.

Image credits: Pinterest

