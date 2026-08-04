Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary described India's record-breaking Commonwealth Games boxing campaign as 'a dream'. She won gold in the 51kg category as India secured a historic 10 medals, including seven golds, its best-ever performance.

Indian boxer and Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallist Sakshi Chaudhary described India's record-breaking boxing campaign as "feels like a dream" after the country secured a historic 10-medal haul, including seven gold medals, at the prestigious event in Glasgow. Sakshi delivered a composed display in the women's 51kg final to outclass England's Ruby White by a unanimous 5-0 decision and claim the gold medal.

India's CWG 2026 campaign was headlined by boxing, where India reinforced its growing supremacy by collecting 10 medals, including seven golds. Along with Sakshi, World champion Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar (54kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg) also stood atop the podium. Lovlina Borgohain, Jadumani Singh and Narender Berwal added silver medals to complete an outstanding campaign for the Indian boxers. Notably, no country has won more gold medals in boxing at a single edition of the Commonwealth Games.

'India's Best Performance'

Sakshi, along with the rest of the boxing contingent, received a grand welcome at the IGI Airport in Delhi on August 4. Speaking to ANI, Sakshi said the achievement of winning the gold "feels like a dream" and praised India's best-ever Commonwealth Games boxing performance. She added that the team will now prepare for the upcoming Asian Games. "It feels like a dream and you all have come to welcome us. We are feeling great. This was India's best performance in the Commonwealth Games. We have got 10 medals, out of which 7 are gold medals. This is history in itself. Now there are Asian Games and we will prepare for them," she said.

Dominant Final Bout

Coming to Sakshi's final bout against England's Ruby, the Indian remained in control throughout the contest, effectively blocking her opponent's attacks while landing sharp counter-punches, particularly with her right hand. White attempted to force her way back into the bout in the closing stages, but Sakshi remained unfazed before sealing victory with a unanimous verdict.

A Remarkable Year for Sakshi

The triumph completed a remarkable year for Sakshi, who dropped down a weight category to qualify for the Commonwealth Games and famously defeated two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen during the national selection trials. Earlier this year, she became the first Indian woman to win gold at the World Boxing Cup after defeating USA's Yoseline Perez in Astana and also won gold at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in Czechia. She is also a former World Junior champion and a two-time World Youth champion. (ANI)