Indian judoka Asmita Dey won the gold medal in the women's -48kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. She defeated Canada's Heidi Quach in the final and hopes the Indian team's historic haul of four medals will boost the sport.

Indian judoka Asmita Dey expressed her delight after winning the gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, saying the Indian judo contingent's historic haul of four medals would help raise the sport's profile in the country and inspire more youngsters to take it up.

Asmita clinched the women's -48kg gold medal after defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in a gripping Commonwealth Games final that was decided in Golden Score, securing India's first judo gold medal of the Games. She was later joined on the podium by Harsh Singh, who won gold, Yamini Mourya, who claimed silver, and Unnati Sharma, who bagged bronze, taking India's judo medal tally to four.

Asmita received a grand welcome on her arrival at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday night. Speaking to ANI, the judoka expressed her delight at India's historic medal haul in the sport and said she hopes the achievement will inspire more youngsters to take up judo. "It feels very good. This is the first time that India has won two golds, one silver, and [one] bronze in judo; it is a very big thing. Now people will recognise judo well in India. And I want more children to take part in this and play," she said.

Gripping Final Decided in Golden Score

Asmita prevailed by Yuko (2-1) with a composed and determined display in the final. The final began as a closely contested affair, with both judokas engaged in intense grappling and repeatedly forcing each other towards the edge of the mat.

Quach struck first midway through the contest with a throw to take the lead. The Indian responded strongly despite receiving a Shido penalty, producing a quick throw of her own to level the scores.

Asmita grew in confidence as the bout progressed, launching several attacking moves while defending resolutely against Quach's attempts to regain the advantage. With the scores tied at the end of regulation time, the contest entered the Golden Score, where the first scoring action would decide the winner. Asmita held her nerve in the extra period and executed a well-timed throw near the edge of the mat to secure the decisive Yuko, dramatically sealing the gold medal.

'I was determined to win'

Reflecting on her comeback after trailing 1-0 in the final, Asmita Dey said she remained determined to win the gold medal and credited that unwavering belief for helping her turn the contest around. "I was determined that I had to take the gold only, so that is why I had to win," she said. (ANI)