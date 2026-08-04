CWG 2026 gold medallist Priya Ghanghas received a grand welcome in Delhi after clinching the women's 60kg gold. She stated her next target is winning gold at the Asian Games. India's boxers created history, topping the medal table in Glasgow.

Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallist Priya Ghanghas received a grand welcome at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday morning as India's boxing contingent returned home after scripting history at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Ghanghas, who clinched the women's 60kg gold medal in Scotland, was welcomed alongside fellow gold medallists Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary, Sakshi Chaudhary and Preeti Pawar by family members, coaches and supporters.

Speaking after her arrival, Ghanghas told ANI, "This is my best performance till date, and I am happy that I could represent India at CWG and win the gold. I thank everyone for such a grand welcome. My next target is to win a gold medal at the Asian Games next month and hoist the tricolour once again. This medal is not mine but the entire country's."

The Haryana boxer capped off a memorable campaign in Glasgow with a hard-fought 4-1 split-decision victory over Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh in the women's 60kg final to add to India's golden run in the ring.

India's Historic Boxing Campaign

India produced the greatest boxing campaign by any nation in Commonwealth Games history, finishing on top of the medal standings with seven gold and three silver medals. The 10-medal haul eclipsed the previous record of six boxing gold medals jointly held by England (1934 and 2018) and Canada (1986).

Medal Winners Breakdown

Besides Ghanghas, India's gold medals came through Sachin Siwach, Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Arundhati Choudhary and Ankush Panghal. Narender Berwal, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Jadumani Singh contributed silver medals to complete the country's historic tally.

Ankush Panghal sealed India's seventh gold by defeating England's Dimeji Shittu 4-1 in the men's 80kg final, while Sachin Siwach produced a stirring comeback to beat Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo in the men's 60kg title clash.

In the women's events, reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria defeated Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh 5-0 in the 57kg final, Preeti Pawar outclassed Canada's Scarlett Delgado 5-0 in the 54kg final, Arundhati Choudhary cruised to a unanimous-decision victory over England's Chantelle Reid in the 70kg category, and Sakshi Chaudhary defeated England's Ruby White 5-0 in the women's 51kg final.

Among the silver medallists, Narender Berwal finished runner-up in the men's 90+kg category after losing to England's Damar Thomas, while Lovlina Borgohain narrowly missed gold in the women's 75kg final against Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree. Jadumani Singh also settled for silver in the men's 55kg event after going down to Australia's Jye Dixon.

The unprecedented performance in Glasgow reaffirmed India's emergence as the dominant force in Commonwealth boxing and marked the country's finest-ever campaign in the sport. (ANI)