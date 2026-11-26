Indian skipper Tilak Varma chose to bat first in the Rising Stars Asia Cup semifinal against Sri Lanka in Doha. India advanced after a dominant performance featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking double century against UAE A.

Doha [Qatar], November 26 (ANI): Indian skipper Tilak Varma won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in the semifinals of the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha on Thursday. India reached the semifinals with a win over UAE A, which saw Vaibhav Sooryavanshi break records with a 53-ball 204, consisting of seven fours and 28 sixes. He made the fastest List A double ton in history and also hit the most sixes in a single professional cricket innings. Sri Lanka is, meanwhile, unbeaten in the tournament while India faced a loss to Pakistan A.

Squads: Sri Lanka A Squad: Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nishan Madushka(w), Pavan Rathnayake(c), Nipun Dhananjaya, Janith Liyanage, Wanuja Sahan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Ravindu Fernando, Dulaj Samuditha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Chamika Heenatigala

India A Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Arshad Khan, Ayush Badoni, Tanush Kotian, Prince Yadav, Vipraj Nigam. (ANI)