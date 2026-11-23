RCB surprised pacer Yash Dayal by retaining him for IPL 2027 despite his difficult year away from cricket. Dayal expressed gratitude for the franchise's faith and vowed to give his best in the upcoming season.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal expressed his surprise over the franchise’s decision to retain him ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction, which is scheduled to take place on 16 December in Goa.

On November 17, the deadline day for retention and releases, Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained a total of 20 players, including left-arm pacer Yash Dayal reportedly at INR 5 crore, opting to keep the core of their squad intact ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction.

His retention came amid a difficult year marked by two criminal cases registered against him in Ghaziabad and Jaipur in July 2025 over allegations of sexual exploitation and assault, including a case under the POCSO Act. The Uttar Pradesh cricketer was excluded from the RCB squad in the previous IPL season, in which the team successfully defended the title.

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‘It’s a Very Big Thing for Me’

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru prepares for the IPL 2027 mini-auction, Yash Dayal found himself genuinely taken aback by the franchise’s decision to retain him at INR 5 crore, a fee at which he was originally retained ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

Speaking to the Times of India (TOI), Dayal stated that being retained was a massive moment for him as he had no idea that RCB would stick with him, adding that he plans to give his 100 per cent and use all his experience to repay the franchise's faith in the upcoming season.

“It's a very big thing for me. I had no idea that the RCB would retain me. The RCB retained me and showed faith in me. So, I will try my best to do well for them,” the UP pacer said.

“With whatever experience I have, I will try my 100 % to do my best this season." he added.

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Yash Dayal has been associated with Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the IPL 2024 auction, when the franchise signed him for INR 5 crore, and he went on to play a vital role in their maiden IPL title triumph in 2025, picking up 13 wickets in 15 matches before missing the 2026 campaign.

The 28-year-old previously played for Gujarat Titans in the 2022 and 2023 IPL seasons, making his debut during their title-winning 2022 campaign, picking up 11 wickets in nine matches.

On Missing IPL 2026 and Returning to Cricket

Further speaking on a year that almost cost him his career and kept him on the sidelines throughout the 2026 season, Yash Dayal admitted how painful it was to watch his teammates from home, but expressed sheer relief at finally being back on the field in domestic cricket.

“Obviously, when you have your own players and watch matches on TV, it feels bad to sit at home. But it's okay. I can play now,” Dayal said.

“Yes, I am enjoying it. I just want to play cricket. Cricket is everything for me. I don't care if I win or lose. My performance doesn't matter. I just want to enjoy my life, and cricket is my life,” he added.

Yash Dayal returned to domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh in the 2026/27 Ranji Trophy and is currently playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he picked up six wickets at an average of 22.66 and an economy rate of 9.71 in four matches.

In his IPL career, Yash Dayal has picked up 41 wickets at an average of 33.90 and an economy rate of 9.57 in 43 matches.

Also Read: RCB Retains Core Squad for IPL 2027 After Successful 2026 Campaign