The Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, moved to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with their eighth win of the season following an 82-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 12.

After posting a respectable total of 168/5, thanks to fifties by Sai Sudharsan (61) and Washington Sundar (50), the GT bowling attack bundled out SRH for 86 in 14.5 overs. Skipper Pat Cummins (19), Salil Arora (16), Heinrich Klaasen (16), and Ishan Kishan (11) only managed to score more than 10 runs, while the rest of the visitors’ batting line-up collapsed against GT’s pace attack.

Kagiso Rabada (3/28), Jason Holder (3/20), and Prasidh Krishna (2/23) were the architects of the collapse, ensuring that the Sunrisers Hyderabad never found their rhythm in a chase that ended in a staggering 82-run defeat.