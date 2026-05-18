Kerala Blasters FC defeated FC Goa 2-1 in their final ISL 2025-26 match. Kevin Yoke and Fallou Ndiaye scored for the Blasters, with Muhammed Nemil scoring for Goa. Yoke was named Player of the Match as the Blasters finished 8th.

Kerala Blasters FC ended their Indian Super League 2025-26 campaign on a high with a 2-1 victory against FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Monday. Goals from Kevin Yoke and Fallou Ndiaye secured all three points for the hosts, while Muhammed Nemil scored the equaliser for FC Goa in an evenly contested encounter. Kevin Yoke was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance, as per a press release. The victory extended Kerala Blasters' unbeaten run to six matches and saw them finish eighth in the standings with 17 points from 13 matches. FC Goa, meanwhile, concluded their campaign in seventh place with 20 points.

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A Tightly Contested First Half

Kerala Blasters began with intent, winning an early free-kick through Victor Bertomeu, but it was FC Goa who gradually settled into rhythm and dominated possession in the opening exchanges. The visitors looked sharp in transition, with Ronney Willson Kharbudon and Dejan Drazic both going close, while Nemil tested goalkeeper Arsh Shaikh from distance.

Despite Goa's control, Kerala Blasters created the clearer chances. Vibin Mohanan forced a sharp save from Bob Jackson midway through the half, and the hosts earned a series of corners, only to be denied by resolute defending from Pol Moreno and the Goa backline. Midfielder Nihal Sudeesh also came close late in the half, while Udanta Singh's header at the other end required a smart stop from Arsh Shaikh, ensuring the teams went into the break level.

Second Half Decides the Contest

Blasters Take the Lead

The second half started with renewed urgency from Kerala Blasters, and they were rewarded almost immediately. In the 48th minute, Kevin Yoke produced a moment of brilliance, striking a powerful effort from outside the box into the top corner to give the hosts the lead.

Goa Fights Back

FC Goa responded positively and continued to move the ball well in midfield. After a brief spell of pressure, they found the equaliser in the 62nd minute when Brison Fernandes delivered a precise low cross into the box, and Muhammed Nemil finished clinically from close range.

Ndiaye's Late Winner

Both sides pushed for a winner thereafter, with Yoke continuing to trouble the Goa defence with his driving runs, while Drazic and Udanta Singh attempted efforts from distance at the other end. The decisive moment arrived in the 81st minute. From a corner, Francisco Feuillassier delivered a dangerous ball into the box, and centre-back Fallou Ndiaye guided the cross into the bottom corner with his right foot, restoring Kerala Blasters' lead.

FC Goa threw bodies forward in search of another equaliser in the closing stages, but Kerala Blasters held firm with disciplined defending. Late attempts from Prachit Vishwas and others were blocked, as the hosts managed the final minutes effectively. (ANI)