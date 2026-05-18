MJK Smith, former captain for both Warwickshire and England, has died at 92. A positive player, he scored nearly 40,000 runs in a 25-year career. He later served as an ICC match referee and Warwickshire's Club Chairman from 1991 to 2003.

MJK Smith, the former Warwickshire and England captain, has died at the age of 92 following a long illness. As a player, Smith scored more than 30,000 runs for the Bears and is remembered as a shot-making, positive player in the days of largely reserved championship cricket, as per the Warwickshire website.

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A Prolific Career On and Off the Field

Smith scored 39,832 runs in a 25-year career and was also capped 50 times by England, half of which came as captain between 1963 and 1966. He hit 69 centuries (with a best of 204) and 241 fifties. He was often out when batting for the team rather than himself and generally scored runs at a good pace.

He made 2,000 runs in a season six times running from 1957 to '62. Having retired from the First Class game in 1975, he became Club Chairman between 1991 and 2003, and was an ICC match referee between 1991 and 1996. He officiated in four Tests between 1991 and 1993 and 17 ODIs between 1991 and 1996.

Warwickshire CCC Chair Pays Tribute

Tracey Orr, Chair of Warwickshire County Cricket Club, said, "I was sorry to hear of the passing of MJK Smith this morning. He was not only a distinguished cricketer and respected captain for both Warwickshire and England but also a true gentleman of the game whose grace, sportsmanship, and contribution to cricket will long be remembered."

"His legacy lives on through the generations he inspired, both on and off the field. My heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends, and fellow Bears who will be deeply saddened by this news."