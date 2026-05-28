Indore Pink Panthers have announced their squad for the MPL T20 Scindia Cup, featuring all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. Director Sandeep Jain expressed confidence in the team's balance of experience and youth ahead of their first match on June 4.

Indore Pink Panthers have revealed the squad for the upcoming edition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup. The team also has all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer in the side, whose red-hot form with the bat in the ongoing IPL season will add more strength and firepower to the Panthers' batting lineup.

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Director Sandeep Jain from Indore Pink Panthers, which is owned by Moira Group, put his weight behind the squad and said, "We have assembled a squad that strikes the right balance between experienced players and exciting young talent. There is a lot of energy and confidence in the group, and we are looking forward to playing a positive brand of cricket this season. The MPL has emerged as a major platform for players to showcase their abilities. The tournament has also played an important role in discovering new talent from across Madhya Pradesh."

MPL Tournament Details

Indore Pink Panthers will start the tournament against Bhopal Leopards on June 4 in the evening fixture of the day at Holkar Stadium.

The new season of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup will begin on June 3 with Gwalior Cheetahs playing Ujjain Falcons in the first match of the men's tournament. The match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Tournament Expansion

MPL 2026 will be the biggest edition of the tournament so far, featuring 10 men's teams and five women's franchises. There have been an addition of three new franchises to the men's tournament with Malwa Stallions, Ujjain Falcons, and Royal Nimar Eagles joining defending champions Bhopal Leopards, along with Bundelkhand Bulls, Chambal Ghariyals, Gwalior Cheetahs, Indore Pink Panthers, Jabalpur Royal Lions and Rewa Jaguars.

The women's competition has also grown with Gwalior Shernis and Royal Nimar Eagles being the new entrants. They will compete alongside Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls, and Chambal Ghariyals in the five-team tournament.

Indore Pink Panthers Squad

Indore Pink Panthers Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Aayaam Verma, Akash Rajawat, Anvesh Chawla, Atharv Joshi, Karan Tahliyani, Lucky Mishra, Mehfooz Patel, Roshan Kewat, Saransh Bhargava, Saransh Surana, Shivam Shukla, Shubham Rathore, Siddharth Patidar, Sidhant Agravwal, Vishnu Bhardwaj.