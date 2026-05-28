Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu believes Yashasvi Jaiswal is being completely overshadowed by his 15-year-old opening partner, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He has advised Jaiswal to leave Rajasthan Royals and join a team like Mumbai Indians.

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has made a strong statement, saying that Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been completely overshadowed by his 15-year-old partner, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Rayudu feels that for Jaiswal to unlock his true potential, he should leave Rajasthan Royals and move to another franchise like Mumbai Indians.

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Jaiswal, who has played 55 international matches for India and is a regular in the Test side, is currently in his seventh IPL season. On the other hand, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is only in his second season.

Despite this, Vaibhav has left Jaiswal far behind in both runs and popularity this season. Jaiswal's performance isn't bad, he scored 426 runs in 15 matches. However, his efforts have gone unnoticed next to Vaibhav's explosive form, who has amassed 680 runs, even surpassing Virat Kohli.

Earlier, Rajasthan's own Ravichandran Ashwin had pointed out that an unhealthy sense of competition with Vaibhav was affecting Jaiswal's natural game. Ambati Rayudu echoed this sentiment on an ESPN Cricinfo show.

"Jaiswal needs to change his team. Because every time he bats with Vaibhav, he is being overshadowed," Rayudu said. “Jaiswal is a huge superstar in his own right. If he goes to another team, he can win matches single-handedly. He needs his own space and platform for that. Because Vaibhav will continue to put his partners in the shade.”

Rayudu added that Rajasthan now needs a senior partner for Vaibhav who can handle his explosive rise without competing with him.

Rayudu also specified that Mumbai Indians would be the most suitable team for Jaiswal if he leaves Rajasthan. He pointed out that Rohit Sharma's future with Mumbai is a topic of discussion. Jaiswal is considered the most likely direct replacement for Rohit in the Indian ODI team.

Moreover, Jaiswal grew up in Mumbai and played his domestic cricket (Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) for the city. Rayudu believes a move to his home team, Mumbai Indians, would benefit both parties. Jaiswal has been an integral part of the Rajasthan Royals since 2020.

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