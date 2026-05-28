SRH pacer Praful Hinge is facing criticism for his aggressive send-off to 15-year-old RR batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the IPL 2026 Eliminator. After dismissing the young sensation for a blistering 97 off 29 balls, Hinge's passionate celebration sparked a heated debate among fans on social media.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Praful Hinge has come under heavy fire for his aggressive send-off to Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during their IPL 2026 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Wednesday, May 27.

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SRH’s campaign in the IPL 2026 came to an end following a 47-run defeat to RR in the Eliminator. With a mammoth 244-run target, the Sunrisers were bundled out for 196 in 19.2 overs. Ishan Kishan (33), Nitish Kumar Reddy (38), and Salil Arora (35) were the only batters who managed to register 30 or more runs, while the rest of the line-up failed to offer any substantial resistance.

For RR, Jofra Archer led the bowling attack with a spell of 3/58 at an economy rate of 14.50 in four overs. Nandra Burger (2/26), Sushant Mishra (2/21), and Ravindra Jadeja (2/21) picked up two wickets each, completing a dominant team performance that stifled the Sunrisers' chase and propelled the Royals into the Qualifier 2.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Eliminator: Kavya Maran’s Reaction to SRH’s Batting Collapse against RR Goes Viral (WATCH)

Hinge’s Aggressive Celebration over Sooryavanshi’s Dismissal Goes Viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the spotlight with his aggressive batting, as he played a blistering knock of 97 off 29 balls, including 12 sixes and 5 fours, at an astonishing strike rate of 334. The 15-year-old fell just three runs short of equalling Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest century in the history of the IPL.

However, the spectacular innings ended on a controversial note when the young opener was finally dismissed by Praful Hinge, who gave him an aggressive send-off. Sooryavanshi was batting on 97 when he miscued a delivery from Hinge and was caught at deep third man, falling just three runs short of the third century of his IPL career at just the age of 15.

Hinge, who was smashed by Vaibhav for 26 runs in a single over, couldn’t contain his celebration as soon as the catch was safely secured. As the 15-year-old stood at the crease briefly with dejection, the SRH pacer was completely pumped and celebrating passionately after ending the 15-year-old’s destructive innings.

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However, Abhishek Sharma and other SRH player walked up to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to appreciate his knock before joining the rest of their teammates. Before being dismissed, Vaibhav smashed several records, particularly Chris Gayle’s 14-year-old record for the most sixes in a single IPL season.

He entered the Eliminator with 53 sixes in his pocket and smashed seven sixes inside the powerplay to break Chris Gayle’s record of 59 maximums in an IPL season before hitting another five maximums to take his overall tally to a mind-boggling 65 sixes in a single IPL season.

‘Audacity to Stare Down a 15-Year-Old’: Netizens Call Out Hinge’s Send-Off

Praful Hinge’s aggressive celebration after dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has sparked criticism on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts expressing deeply divided opinions over the young bowler's intense reaction.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts slammed Praful Hinge for his aggressive send-off after being dominated by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while others defended the SRH pacer, calling it a natural reaction after dismissing a batter who had completely taken the game away from Hyderabad.

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Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has reclaimed the top spot in the Orange Cap race with 680 runs, including a century and four fifties, at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of 242.85 in 15 matches. Of those runs, 610 came from 65 sixes and 55 fours, with nearly 90% of his total runs coming from boundaries.

Vaibhav will return to action when the Rajasthan Royals take on the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 in Mullanpur on Friday, May 29.

Also Read: Riyan Parag hails Sooryavanshi's 97 but wants more from RR batters