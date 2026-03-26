The Rajasthan Royals, led by Riyan Parag, will quest for their second IPL triumph in the upcoming 2026 season. The RR were the champions of the inaugural IPL season in 2008, but the side has struggled to reclaim the title, despite having reached the final in 2022.

This will be the first full IPL season for the Rajasthan Royals without their former captain, Sanju Samson, who was traded to the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL mini-auction last year. The Jaipur-based IPL franchise retained 16 players, including key trades of Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, and Donavan Ferreira, and purchased nine players to complete a 24-member squad.

On that note, let’s take a look at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that will define Rajasthan Royals’ campaign in the upcoming IPL season.