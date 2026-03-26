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IPL 2026: Can Rajasthan Royals End Their Second Title Wait Under Riyan Parag? SWOT Analysis
Rajasthan Royals start a new era under Riyan Parag in IPL 2026. Strong Indian batting and spin boost their title hopes, but death-over weaknesses and an inexperienced young core could challenge their quest for a second IPL crown.
Rajasthan Royals in Quest for 2nd IPL Title
The Rajasthan Royals, led by Riyan Parag, will quest for their second IPL triumph in the upcoming 2026 season. The RR were the champions of the inaugural IPL season in 2008, but the side has struggled to reclaim the title, despite having reached the final in 2022.
This will be the first full IPL season for the Rajasthan Royals without their former captain, Sanju Samson, who was traded to the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL mini-auction last year. The Jaipur-based IPL franchise retained 16 players, including key trades of Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, and Donavan Ferreira, and purchased nine players to complete a 24-member squad.
On that note, let’s take a look at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that will define Rajasthan Royals’ campaign in the upcoming IPL season.
Strengths
One of the key strengths for the Rajasthan Royals is their strong Indian batting spine. With the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel in their batting line-up, the Royals boast a young yet dynamic group of Indian batters who are capable of adapting across conditions. Having a solid Indian batting core reduces the dependence on the overseas batters.
The Rajasthan Royals have a wicket-taking duo of Ravi Bishnoi and Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja’s trade deal with Chennai Super Kings and Bishnoi’s acquisition at the IPL mini-auction last year significantly strengthened their bowling attack. The Indian spinners are expected to be tasked with controlling the middle overs and taking crucial wickets, making them key assets for RR.
Additionally, the RR has overseas firepower in their batting line-up. With the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, and Lhuan-dre Pretorious, they can accelerate in the death overs and shift momentum quickly. This blend of a reliable Indian core with explosive overseas finishers makes the Royals a well-rounded batting unit.
Also Read: ‘Let Him Play Cricket’: RR Captain Riyan Parag Shields Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Media Spotlight
Weaknesses
One of the key concerns for the Rajasthan Royals in the vulnerability to death bowling. The likes of Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma conceded at an economy rate of 12 in the last IPL season. Archer wasn’t impactful in the death overs during the T20 World Cup 2026, further raising concerns about his effectiveness in the final overs. While Tushar Despande brings IPL experience, the lack of a consistently reliable death specialist could prove costly in high-pressure situations.
Ahead of the IPL 2026, the RR received a major blow as Sam Curran, who was traded from the Chennai Super Kings, was ruled out of the season due to a groin injury, weakening the all-round unit. Dasun Shanaka was added as his replacement, but he hasn’t yet proved at the IPL-level, leaving Ravindra Jadeja shouldering a significant portion of the all-round responsibilities, which could stretch the team’s balance.
Furthermore, the Rajasthan Royals appeared to be facing batting role ambiguity, given that multiple players are suited for the middle order role. The team management could face a selection dilemma in identifying a fixed finisher and establishing clear roles, which may lead to instability in pressure situations during the match
Opportunities
The upcoming IPL season presents a significant opportunity for the Rajasthan Royals to build a long-term identity under Riyan Parag's leadership. With a young core at their disposal, the franchise has a chance to develop a consistent playing style and create a settled unit for the future. With a veteran like Ravindra Jadeja in the squad, the Royals can blend the youth with experience.
The IPL 2026 could see the potential breakout of young talent, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who had a breakthrough debut season, Kwena Maphaka, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, allowing the Royals to unearth future match-winners and strengthen their core for the long term.
The Royals appeared to have a high number of multi-skilled players, providing them with greater flexibility in team combinations and tactical options, which could prove crucial in adapting to different conditions and match situations. With the ‘Impact Player’ rule, this versatility could give the Rajasthan Royals a significant strategic advantage over their opponents.
Also Read: IPL 2026: Why Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians Captaincy Faces Its Ultimate Test? Explained
Threats
The Rajasthan Royals have been stacked with young players, which brings unpredictability during the high-pressure situations. The likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Kwena Maphaka may struggle with consistency against strong opponents. The young core of the Royals could be tested in crunch situations, which may expose inexperience and affect decision-making under pressure, potentially leading to costly mistakes in crucial matches and impacting their campaign.
The over-reliance on the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and overseas finisher Shimron Hetmyer could backfire if the key players fail to deliver in high-pressure games. Injuries, loss of form, or lack of match awareness in critical moments could leave the Rajasthan Royals vulnerable, making it challenging to convert strong individual performances into consistent team success throughout IPL 2026.
Additionally, the Rajasthan Royals will begin their post-Sanju Samson era in the upcoming season and will need to establish new leadership dynamics under Riyan Parag quickly. The transition could impact the team’s morale, on-field decision-making, and consistency, especially in close matches, making it crucial for the young core to step up and fill the void left by Samson’s departure.
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