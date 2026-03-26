CSK plan to open with Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2026. While Samson’s form is undeniable, Gaikwad’s slower starts may hurt the team when Ayush Mhatre offers explosive intent upfront.

Chennai Super Kings are chasing their sixth IPL crown in 2026, but their decision to open with Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad raises questions. At the captain’s meet, Gaikwad confirmed he will partner Samson at the top, a move that may not be the most effective strategy.

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Samson arrives at CSK after being traded from Rajasthan Royals, fresh off a stellar T20 World Cup where he won Player of the Tournament. His three consecutive half centuries for India cemented his place as an opener. With Samson’s slot fixed, the debate was over his partner - Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ayush Mhatre.

Why Gaikwad may not fit the role

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been prolific for CSK, scoring over 2,200 runs as an opener at an average of 44.01. Yet his strike rate of 136.9 reflects a more measured approach. He often takes time to settle and has shown vulnerability against the new ball. In today’s IPL, where teams attack relentlessly in the powerplay, a cautious opener can blunt momentum.

Ayush Mhatre, just 19, impressed last season after stepping in as an injury replacement. In seven matches, he scored 240 runs at a strike rate close to 190. His fearless hitting against pace and spin alike made him a standout. With flatter pitches and aggressive batting trends, Ayush Mhatre’s style seems tailor‑made for the powerplay.

Why Ruturaj Gaikwad suits number three

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s strengths emerge once he is set. In eight innings at number three, he has struck at 151, showing greater fluency in the middle overs. Slotting him at first drop would allow CSK to maximize Mhatre’s attacking intent upfront while keeping Gaikwad as a stabilizer if an early wicket falls.

CSK’s choice of Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad as openers may appear safe, but it risks wasting the field restrictions. An aggressive start can tilt matches in the powerplay, while a slow one can leave the middle order under pressure. Giving Ayush Mhatre the license to attack alongside Samson could be the more forward‑thinking option.

All signs suggest that CSK’s current plan might limit their scoring potential. To stay ahead in IPL 2026, maximizing intent at the top should be the priority.