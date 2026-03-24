The Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. This will be his fifth successive season as a captain in the IPL, having previously led Gujarat Titans in 2022 and 2023 before returning to his first franchise, the Mumbai Indians.

The 32-year-old took over the Mumbai Indians’ captaincy from Rohit Sharma, who was removed from the leadership duties despite leading the team to five IPL titles. However, Hardik Pandya has not been able to deliver a title for the Mumbai Indians so far, with two seasons under his belt without silverware. His first stint as an MI captain was disastrous as the side finished at the 10th position, bottom of the table, with just 4 wins in 14 outings.

However, Hardik Pandya made a comeback by leading the Mumbai Indians to the playoffs, where they lost to the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 of the last IPL season. The upcoming IPL season is more than just a chance to win a trophy - it is a defining moment for Hardik’s captaincy.