Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will enter theIPL 2026 Auction with the highest purse of 64.3 crore and the 13 slots to fill ahead of the upcoming season of the tournament. The three-time IPL champions, who had a disappointing season this year, will look to revamp their squad with impactful signings by addressing areas of concern that cost them a play-offs berth in IPL 2025.

On that note, let’s take a look at five players KKR should keep an eye on at the IPL 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi.