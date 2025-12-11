New Zealand pacer Blair Tickner is set to miss the remainder of the second Test against the West Indies after dislocating his shoulder. The injury occurred while diving to stop a boundary on day one at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Tickner went down clutching at his shoulder when diving for a ball in the outfield and was taken to the hospital for observations after being stretchered from the field, as per a release from the ICC website. While the Black Caps didn't disclose the extent of Tickner's injury, they suggested it would be unlikely the 32-year-old would feature again in the second ICC World Test Championship contest in Wellington.

Injury Status Confirmed

"Black Caps pace bowler Blair Tickner will not bowl or field, and is unlikely to bat for the remainder of the second Test in Wellington, after dislocating his shoulder while diving to stop a boundary on day one," New Zealand said via a statement on Thursday. "Tickner, who was taken to hospital for treatment last night, will join the squad at the ground today as he awaits further specialist assessment to determine his return to play."

New Zealand dismissed the West Indies for 205 on the back of four wickets to Tickner on the opening day's play and resumed on Thursday morning at 24/0, looking to build a first innings lead in the crucial second Test. The opening Test of the series ended in a draw in Christchurch after the West Indies batted on the entire final day to ensure a share of the spoils.

Black Caps' Growing Injury List

The Black Caps have been dealing with a bevvy of injuries throughout the series, with fellow pacers Matt Henry and Nathan Smith already sidelined, along with first-choice spinner Mitchell Santner. Other fast-bowling options, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, and Matt Fisher, are also injured or recovering from injury.

Series schedule

First Test: December 2-6, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (Match Drawn) Second Test: December 10-14, Basin Reserve, Wellington Third Test: December 18-22, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.