Image Credit : Getty

The Rock’s real-life friendship with Drew McIntyre is well known, though the two have rarely interacted on screen. That could change in dramatic fashion if The Rock returns to endorse McIntyre as his chosen champion. Earlier this year, he extended a similar offer to Cody Rhodes, which was declined at Elimination Chamber.

Picking up that thread, The Rock could now back McIntyre, positioning him as the man to dethrone Rhodes. Such an endorsement would not only elevate McIntyre but also create a fresh dynamic in WWE’s championship picture.