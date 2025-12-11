Lionel Messi’s India return is confirmed, but the story of the man behind it deserves attention.

Lionel Messi will officially return to India in December 2025 for the G.O.A.T. India Tour, a landmark event branded as “A Satadru Dutta Initiative.” The three-day spectacle, scheduled from December 13 to 15, will take the football legend across four major cities, marking the first multi-city fan event of its kind in the country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While Messi’s visit has dominated headlines, the larger movement that made this possible remains less familiar. At the center of it all is Satadru Dutta, the entrepreneur and sports promoter whose efforts have shaped India’s growing connection with global football icons.

Dutta’s journey began in 2015 when Brazilian legend Pele visited India, sparking a promotional wave that has since brought Ronaldinho, Cafu, Maradona, Emi Martínez, and now Messi to Indian soil. Born in Hughly, a town known for producing football stalwarts like Sudhir Karmakar and Sisir Ghosh, Dutta combined his passion for sport with professional expertise. Armed with an MBA from West Bengal University of Technology, he worked at firms such as L&FS and HSBC before venturing into sports promotion and philanthropy.

In 2011, he founded “A Satadru Dutta Initiative,” a company blending sports marketing, celebrity management, and social causes. The initiative has consistently demonstrated how global athletes can inspire communities and elevate the spirit of the game.

Before his football ventures, Dutta faced a defining challenge: meeting his first sporting idol, Sourav Ganguly. The former Indian cricket captain became a pillar of support, helping Dutta secure Pele’s visit to Kolkata. Their collaboration extended into philanthropy, with joint efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic to honor healthcare workers.

Dutta’s persistence eventually led to Messi’s arrival. Ronaldinho, who mentored Messi at Barcelona, visited Kolkata earlier this year to inaugurate a 75-foot statue of Messi lifting the World Cup, a tribute during Durga Puja celebrations. Emi Martínez, Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper, also visited India through Dutta’s initiative. Both icons vouched for Dutta, strengthening his case with Messi’s team.

In February 2025, Dutta met Lionel Messi’s father and agent, Jorge Messi, followed by Messi himself. Visual proof of past successful events and the emotional resonance of fan tributes, such as the statue, played a decisive role in finalizing Messi’s India tour.