Team India will face off against Pakistan in the highly anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, 15 February. Both sides are unbeaten in the marquee event thus far, winning their two respective matches before heading into a high-stakes encounter that could decide the momentum in Group A.

The two arch-rivals are facing off for the ninth time in the history of the T20 World Cup, with the Men in Blue leading in the head-to-head record 7-1. While the clash is between India and Pakistan, individual performances and key battles are expected to shape the outcome.

On that note, let’s take a look at six key battles to watch out for in the marquee fixture in Colombo.