Team India moved to the top of the Group A table with their second successive of their T20 World Cup title defence campaign following a 93-run win over Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, February 12.

After posting a total of 209/9 in 20 overs and setting a 210-run target, Team India bowlers defended it by bundling out Namibia. for 116 in 18.2 overs. Varun Chakravarthy led the bowling attack with figures of 3/7 at an economy rate of 3.50 in his spell of two overs.

Hardik Pandya (2/21) and Axar Patel (2/20) picked two wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah (1/20), Shivam Dube (1/11), and Arshdeep Singh (1/36) highlighted India’s collective bowling effort.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from India’s victory over Namibia in New Delhi.