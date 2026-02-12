In T20 World Cup 2026, India beat Namibia by 93 runs for their second win. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya starred with the bat, while Jasprit Bumrah’s stunning diving catch left Axar Patel in awe. India tops their group ahead of the Pakistan clash.

Team India’s lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah displayed a brilliant fielding effort to take a catch in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, February 12. The Men in Blue registered their second successive win of their title defence campaign with a 93-run win over Namibia.

After posting a total of 209/9 in 20 overs and setting a 210-run target for Namibia to chase, thanks to fiery half-centuries by Ishan Kishan (61) and Hardik Pandya (52), Indian bowlers bundled out for the visitors for 116 in 18.2 overs, securing an unbeaten run in the tournament following an earlier 29-run victory over the United States of America (USA) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Varun Chakravarthy led the bowling attack with figures of 3/7 at an economy rate of 3.50 in his spell of two overs. Hardik Pandya (2/21) and Axar Patel (2/20) picked two wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah (1/20), Shivam Dube (1/11), and Arshdeep Singh (1/36), highlighted India’s all-round bowling dominance.

Bumrah’s Stunning Effort on the Field

Though Team India clinched a second straight victory in the T20 World Cup 2026, Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliant catch of Malan Kruger stunned not only the spectators at the stadium but also Axar Patel, who was not expecting that level of athleticism and precision from his teammate.

The incident took place in the 13th over of Namibia’s run chase when Kruger attempted a slog sweep off Axar’s spin bowling, but only to be top-edged the ball. Bumrah, who was stationed at deep in the deep fine‑leg region, where he darted to the left and completed a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Malan Kruger.

The effort by Jasprit Bumrah has left Axar Patel in awe as the spin-bowling all-rounder watched in amazement. The video of the same was posted by official broadcaster, Star Sports, on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

At the time of Malan Kruger’s dismissal, Namibia were already in a position of reeling, as they needed 116 runs off 45 balls, with a required scoring run rate already steep at 15.47 runs per over, making Bumrah’s catch not only a spectacular fielding moment but also a crucial breakthrough that further dented Namibia’s hopes of a comeback.

India Moves Top Before Pakistan Clash

With two successive wins in their quest of defending T20 World Cup triumph, the Men in Blue moved to the top of the Group A table with four points and a net run rate (NRR) of +3.050. India and Pakistan are the only teams that have lost a match in their group, as the Netherlands lost one, while the USA and Namibia are yet to register a win after two outings.

The Men in Blue will next face Pakistan in the marquee fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, 15 February. The anticipated clash will proceed as scheduled after the Pakistan government officially announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the national team to take the field against India in Colombo.

India and Pakistan will lock horns for the ninth time in the T20 World Cup 2026. The two arch-rivals have met eight times in the marquee event, with Team India leading 7-1 in the head-to-head record over Pakistan.

Pakistan are already in Sri Lanka, as they will all their matches in the Island nation, while the Suryakumar Yadav-led team will head to Colombo on Friday to prepare for the high-voltage clash.