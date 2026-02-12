Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed Jasprit Bumrah's return for the upcoming T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. This follows India's 93-run victory over Namibia, where Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan excelled with the bat.

Following his side's win over Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav hailed Namibia's "fire" with the ball, while also revealing that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is all set to feature in the high-octane clash against Pakistan in Colombo on February 15.

Fiery knocks from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya and game-changing spells from Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel downed Namibia by 93 runs, strengthening India's case for Super Eights further while pushing a winless Namibia further into an early group stage exit, which looks almost certain.

Suryakumar hails Namibia, confirms Bumrah's return

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Suryakumar said the wicket was not easy to bat on, despite his team's batting exploits, and hailed Namibia for coming out with fire, a plan, and executing it well. He also hailed all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube's useful partnership as India lost their top-order, taking them from 124/4 to the 200-run mark safely, from where they experienced another collapse.

"Pretty good game for everyone. I think it was not an easy wicket to bat on, but the way Ishan and Sanju started, it did look like it was an easy wicket. And then the partnership between Shivam and Hardik, the way they batted after losing two or three quick wickets, I think it was very commendable. I think the ball was stopping a little bit, but I don't want to take any credit away from all the Namibian bowlers. They bowled really well. I think they came out with fire. They had their plans, executed really well, but very impressed with their bowling as well," said Suryakumar.

"We lost two or three quick wickets, but then we had a good partnership and a good finish at the end as well. I mean, yeah, it was a big plus to see (Jasprit) Bumrah bowl a quota of all the four overs. Good to have him back in the side. He is all set to go for the next game as well. And also Varun Chakravarthy, the way they bowl in partnerships together with Axar Patel, I think it's a difficult combination to play."

On all-rounder Hardik's 'Player of the Match' winning performance of 52 in 28 and two wickets, Suryakumar highlighted his versatility with the ball and the positive mindset he brings with the ball.

"So pretty happy with the way things have gone so far. Exactly what you're looking for, going ahead. Absolutely. I mean, every game is important. And yeah, we did start a little scratchy, but then I think we are on the road," he concluded.

India vs Namibia: As it happened

After a blazing 24-ball 61 by Ishan and a 28-ball 52 by Hardik took India to 209/9 despite a four-fer from skipper Gerald Erasmus, India were challenged by Namibia well in the powerplay, as the visitors ended that phase at 57/1. From there, Varun Chakravarthy (3/7 in two overs), Axar Patel (2/20 in three overs) and Hardik Pandya (2/21 in four overs) turned the tide in India's favour, skittling Namibia out for 116 runs in 18.2 overs.

India is at the top of Group A, with two wins in two matches, followed by Pakistan, with the same win-loss ratio. (ANI)