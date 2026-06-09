This 15-year-old cricketer, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has received a maiden India call-up for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games. The squads were announced at the press conference, presided over by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Saturday, June 6.

Sooryavanshi's selection was a reward for his record-breaking performance in the IPL 2026, amassing 776 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.30 in 15 matches. He also became the youngest player to win the Orange Cap in the history of IPL.

At the age of 15, Vaibhav became the youngest to be selected to the India squad across formats, surpassing former captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record. He is currently part of the India A squad for the Tri-Nation ODI series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Dambula.