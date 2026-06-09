How Much Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earn Per Match After Receiving India T20I Call-Up?
Following a record-breaking IPL 2026 season, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned his maiden India T20I call-up for Ireland and England tours, becoming the youngest selection, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record, with high debut expectations.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Receives Maiden India Call-Up
This 15-year-old cricketer, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has received a maiden India call-up for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games. The squads were announced at the press conference, presided over by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Saturday, June 6.
Sooryavanshi's selection was a reward for his record-breaking performance in the IPL 2026, amassing 776 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 237.30 in 15 matches. He also became the youngest player to win the Orange Cap in the history of IPL.
At the age of 15, Vaibhav became the youngest to be selected to the India squad across formats, surpassing former captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record. He is currently part of the India A squad for the Tri-Nation ODI series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Dambula.
No BCCI Central Contract for Sooryavanshi
Though Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was included in the India squad for the T20I series against Ireland and England, the young batter will head into his maiden international assignment without a BCCI central contract. The 15-year-old has recently been integrated into senior setup through a measured approach.
The BCCI has focused on easing his transition from junior cricket to the senior level rather than immediately formalizing his status with a central contract.
Though Vaibhav earned INR 2.2 crore from Rajasthan Royals across two IPL seasons, the BCCI will be covering all expenses for his parents to accompany him on the upcoming tours of Ireland and England.
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How Much Vaibhav Will Receive as Match Fee After India T20I Call-Up?
Though Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently not part of the BCCI's central contract, as he has just been integrated into the senior setup, the 15-year-old is expected to receive a match fee, as per the standard BCCI fee structure for international fixtures.
Since a Bihar cricketer has been selected to the India T20I squad, he is likely to receive INR 3 lakh per match for every game he plays, in line with the standard BCCI remuneration for international appearances. While his lack of a central contract means he does not receive an annual retainer, the match fee remains consistent for any player featuring in the final XI.
Sooryavanshi's match fee in T20Is is much higher than his earnings in the U19 setup, where the players typically receives players typically receive a standard match fee of INR 20,000 per game.
What if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debuts in ODIs and Tests for India?
In case Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes his debut for India in ODIs and Tests, his per-match fee will increase significantly compared to the T20I rate. As per the BCCI remuneration structure, the players will receive INR 6 lakh for each ODI match, while INR 15 lakh for each Test game.
However, Sooryavanshi's match fee will depend on his inclusion in the final playing XI for each match. According to BCCI regulations, match fees are strictly earned by those who take the field as part of the official playing XI. Those who are not part of the playing XI will receive fixed allowances.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stands at a pivotal juncture in his burgeoning career, where his transition from junior cricketer to senior player will be defined by not only performance on the pitch but also by his ability to adapt to the rigorous professional standards and financial structures of international cricket.
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Vaibhav in Focus During Ireland and England Tours
The young batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's selection to the India squad for the tour of the UK for the T20I series against Ireland and England has already generated a lot of buzz in India as well as in Britain. When the team arrives in Ireland and England, all eyes will be on the 15-year-old prodigy, who has become the youngest player ever to receive a senior India call-up.
If Sooryavanshi makes his India debut, he will break Sachin Tendulkar's 36-year-old record to become the youngest male cricketer to debut for India in international cricket.
Having played in overseas conditions like England, Australia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already demonstrated an uncanny ability to adapt to diverse pitches and environments. It remains to be seen how he handles the pressures of senior international cricket on such a big stage.
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