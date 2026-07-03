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ENG vs IND: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Should Make His India Debut in England T20I Series? Explained
Following a record-breaking IPL season, calls for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut have grown louder. As India look to seal the T20I series against England, the 15-year-old is emerging as a strong contender for a place in the playing XI.
Chorus Grows Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India Debut
The anticipation around 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s international debut grows every day, as Indian cricket fans are eager to see the young batting sensation don the blue jersey and walk out onto the field in an international match.
After his record-breaking IPL season, in which he amassed 776 runs and became the youngest Orange Cap winner, Sooryavanshi was added to the India squad for the T20I series against Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games 2026. However, the Bihar cricketer remained on the sidelines during the Ireland T20Is and was not included in the playing XI for the 1st T20I against England.
Despite his inclusion in the India squad and growing anticipation around his debut, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has yet to take the field. With four matches remaining in the ongoing T20I series after the opening game was abandoned without result, the ongoing debate regarding 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has reached a fever pitch.
On that note, let’s take a look at why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi deserves to make his India debut in the ongoing England T20Is.
Unplayable and Unpredictable Batting Style
Though Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is known for his explosiveness and fearless strokeplay, what sets him apart is his ability to remain unpredictable, blend his raw aggression with a maturity that makes his batting incredibly difficult for bowlers to settle into a rhythm against the opposition bowling attack.
This can be evident from his performances in the last IPL season, where the bowlers were struggling to fetch the ball at the right line and length, as the 15-year-old batting prodigy relentlessly attacked the loose deliveries while remaining equally capable of punishing the loose deliveries, making it extremely difficult to contain him.
Since the English pitches are renowned for their pace and seam movements, his high backlift and the ability to play the ball late make him uniquely equipped to handle the challenging conditions that often stifle more conventional T20 batters.
Also Read: ENG vs IND, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson's 1-Run Dismissal Sparks Fierce Calls for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Debut
Experience Against Seasoned Bowlers
During the IPL, Vaibhav showcased his ability to thrive against some of the world's most elite and experienced bowlers, consistently dismantling top-tier attacks by refusing to be intimidated by reputation.
Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Lungi Ngidi, Matt Henry, Arshdeep Singh, and Marco Jansen were just a few of the seasoned fast bowlers who were receiving the end of his relentless assault, as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dismantled their reputations with a fearless and aggressive approach that saw me dominate almost every elite name he faced throughout the season.
With England’s bowling unit, which consists of veteran spinner Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, and Luke Wood, Sooryavanshi faces a diverse test of skill. Since these bowlers haven’t faced the 15-year-old batting sensation, they lack the data and personal experience to counter his unorthodox style of batting, giving India a uniquely strategic advantage to unleash their most exciting young talent in the remaining four matches of the series.
Sanju Samson’s Slump in Form and Technical Vulnerabilities
While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was warming the bench, India’s incumbent opener Sanju Samson was enduring a critical drop in form, which apparently weakened the team’s top-order foundation. Despite the backing of head coach Gautam Gambhir, given his crucial in the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup triumph this year, Samson has been struggling to get back to his rhythm.
In the Ireland T20I series, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter registered scores of 5 and 0 before being dismissed for just 1 run in the first T20I against England. Additionally, Samson’s struggle against early swing has exposed his tendency to chase wide deliveries or push with hard hands before settling in.
In contrast, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ability to late balls under his eyes, combined with his unique high backlift technique, allows him to adjust seamlessly to variable bounce and lateral movement. Therefore, inserting the young prodigy into the line-up could provide a necessary shift in momentum, especially in the powerplay, and technical solidity required to rectify India's top-order instability and secure a series-defining turnaround.
Also Read: ENG vs IND: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Hilarious 'Hoodie' Escape from Fan Frenzy Goes Viral (WATCH)
Powerplay Dominator
Abhishek Sharma has already been established as the destructive force at India’s top order since 2025, and his explosive knock of 59 off 24 balls in the first T20I against England further highlights his evolution as the most potent weapon for the Men in Blue in the powerplay in the shortest format at the international level.
While the established stars like Abhishek provide the required intensity at the top, the introduction of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be the ‘X-factor’ India needs to solve its lingering top-order inconsistencies. In the IPL 2026, the 15-year-old scored 521 runs in the powerplay, highlighting his ability to maximize the fielding restrictions with his aggressive batting and fearless strokeplay.
In the India A Tri-Nation ODI series, Sooryavanshi amassed 211 runs, including a 94-run blitz in the final against Sri Lanka A, cementing his reputation as a big-match player who thrives when the pressure is at its absolute peak. Thus, his inclusion in the top order alongside Abhishek Sharma could create a lethal and high-tempo partnership that sets an aggressive tone for the rest of the batting order to follow.
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