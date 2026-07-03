The anticipation around 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s international debut grows every day, as Indian cricket fans are eager to see the young batting sensation don the blue jersey and walk out onto the field in an international match.

After his record-breaking IPL season, in which he amassed 776 runs and became the youngest Orange Cap winner, Sooryavanshi was added to the India squad for the T20I series against Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games 2026. However, the Bihar cricketer remained on the sidelines during the Ireland T20Is and was not included in the playing XI for the 1st T20I against England.

Despite his inclusion in the India squad and growing anticipation around his debut, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has yet to take the field. With four matches remaining in the ongoing T20I series after the opening game was abandoned without result, the ongoing debate regarding 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has reached a fever pitch.

On that note, let’s take a look at why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi deserves to make his India debut in the ongoing England T20Is.