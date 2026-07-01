Ahead of his potential India debut, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went viral after hiding under his hoodie to escape a group of excited fans during India's training in Durham. The heartwarming moment showcased the growing craze surrounding the 15-year-old batting prodigy.

The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fan frenzy has already hit the fever pitch, as the young batting sensation’s quiet demeanour off the field contrasts sharply with the deafening roar that follows him wherever he goes.

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Sooryavanshi was part of the India squad in the recently concluded T20I series against Ireland, but didn’t get a single match despite anticipation around his international debut, following a record-breaking IPL season and a 94-run blitz in India A’s ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla, where he smashed the fastest half-century in the history of List A cricket in just 11 deliveries.

The Bihar cricketer travelled with the India squad to England for the five-match T20I series, further anticipating his potential international debut at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, where fans are clamouring to see if the management will finally unleash the teenage prodigy against the English attack.

Also Read: Ishan Kishan becomes new World No. 1 T20I batter in ICC rankings

Sooryavanshi’s Hoodie Escape from Fans Goes Viral

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential debut continues to dominate the headlines, his off-field modesty has become just as captivating as his power-hitting. The young batting sensation found himself in an endearing spot of bother during India’s training session during the T20I series against Ireland in Belfast.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Sooryavanshi was seen running laps around the boundary when a group of fans began to cheer and scream his name in excitement, as the 15-year-old grabbed the attention of everyone present with his growing popularity despite not yet making his international debut.

However, instead of reacting to the fans’ admiration with the usual smiles or waves, a visibly shy Sooryavanshi instantly pulled his hoodie cap over his face to shield himself from the spotlight. He apparently pulled his hoodie cap in order to avoid any distraction while focusing on his pre-match warm-up drills.

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Sooryavanshi’s aggressive batting and fearless strokeplay, which were on display during the IPL and youth and domestic cricket, have touted him as the next big thing in Indian cricket, leading many experts and fans alike to believe that it is only a matter of time before the left-hander cements his place as a mainstay in the national setup.

Will Vaibhav Make His India Debut vs England in the 1st T20I?

Speaking on the eve of the 1st T20I against England, India captain Shreyas Iyer refused to confirm whether the 15-year-old prodigy will be included in the playing XI, insisting that the team's selection strategy remains "very private."

“See, you never know what is going to happen. Our hands are also tied at the moment in terms of what we are going to do. Because this is very private. This is something that we discuss in the team,” Iyer said.

“We cannot let everyone know about what combination we are going to play, and let the opponents know that this is going to happen.

“So, definitely, he is a brilliant prodigy. And whenever he gets an opportunity to play, definitely, he will do brilliantly," he added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential debut remains uncertain as Team India looks to finalize their strategic combination ahead of the blockbuster series opener. Whether the teenager breaks into the playing XI or not remains to be seen, but the anticipation surrounding his international career has undoubtedly reached a fever pitch.

Also Read: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Finally Get His India Cap Against England, Debut Speculation Mounts?