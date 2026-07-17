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ENG vs IND: Rohit Sharma's Retirement Speculation Takes Centre Stage Ahead of Final ODI at Lord's
Speculation is growing that Rohit Sharma's ODI against England at Lord's could be his final international match. Reports claim the BCCI has left him out of its 2027 World Cup plans, putting his future in doubt despite his wanting to continue.
Is Rohit Sharma Retiring After Lord's ODI?
Ahead of Team India’s third and final ODI of the three-match series against England at Lord’s, veteran opener Rohit Sharma has been at the centre of attention amid speculation of his potential retirement from his illustrious career.
Rumours of his potential farewell to his international career have sparked after reports that the BCCI selection committee has informed the 39-year-old veteran that he is not part of their long-term plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. It was reported that Rohit spoke to a few BCCI officials on the sidelines of the series, but he was disappointed by the decision and reportedly left the conversation unhappy.
The report by The Indian Express came when the second ODI in Cardiff was underway, and the former India captain played a sluggish innings of 26 off 47 balls, including a four and a six, at a strike rate of 55.32. This innings marked one of the slowest knocks in his ODI career, among knocks of 25 or more runs.
Rohit Sharma’s Retirement Takes Centre Stage
Following the Men in Blue’s defeat in the second ODI against England, which levelled the three-match series 1-1, the conversation has completely shifted towards Rohit Sharma’s ODI future, with the Lord's showdown on Sunday, July 19, now widely viewed as a potential farewell to his international career.
Despite there being no official confirmation from the BCCI, nor from Rohit Sharma or his family, the atmosphere surrounding the final ODI at Lord’s has become increasingly charged with the expectation of a historic send-off. His retirement from T20Is after Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024 was his own decision, but his Test retirement in 2025 appeared to be a forced exit.
The 39-year-old bid adieu to his Test career right after the selection committee removed him as captain of the Test side and signaled that his contributions as a batter were no longer aligned with their long-term vision for the format. It was speculated that a similar scenario is currently playing out, with the selectors indicating their desire to groom and give opportunities to young batting talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal.
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International Retirement on Cards?
With the Lord’s ODI set to be played on Sunday, July 19, there has been no official word from Rohit Sharma regarding his future, leaving fans and analysts to speculate on whether he will announce his retirement before the toss or if he intends to continue until forced out.
It was reported that Rohit’s parents have already arrived in London, in what many believe is an effort to support their son during this emotionally significant period, further fuelling rumours that they expect this to be his final match in international cricket. Although the selection committee left his immediate future in his own hands, the board’s transition toward young talent has placed him at a crossroads.
If the selection committee has really moved on from Rohit Sharma and is not willing to integrate him into the 2027 ODI World Cup plans, it is highly probable that this Sunday’s clash at Lord’s will serve as his final appearance, marking an end to his illustrious international career.
Poor Form Becomes a Major Concern
After retiring from Tests, Rohit Sharma has featured in every ODI series since October 2025, including against Australia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and now England, underlining his determination to remain part of India's long-term 50-over plans in the lead-up to the marquee tournament.
However, the veteran batter has struggled to maintain his trademark dominance at the top of the order. In his first two outings of the ongoing ODI series against England, the 39-year-old has registered scores of 11 and 21. This year, Rohit has featured in 8 matches and aggregated 241 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 30.12.
Rohit Sharma’s recent outing in the second ODI against England, where he batted at a strike rate of 55.32, further intensified concerns regarding his ability to keep pace with modern ODI requirements. Since he has become a one-format player, the pressure to deliver consistent, high-impact performances has only heightened.
Sitanshu Kotak Denies Pressure on Rohit Amid Poor Form
Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has vehemently denied any pressure on Rohit Sharma amid poor form and the talks of his retirement ahead of the crucial series decider at Lord's.
“See, I don't think a big player like Rohit Sharma can have any sort of pressure. He's too good a player to feel that. Yes, he didn't get runs in the opening two matches, but I don't think that makes any difference. But today, it also looked like he'd probably get a good inning out. But that's okay.”
“See, honestly, I have played a lot of cricket, and I have seen a lot of cricket. On a day, there are a lot of batters I have seen they don't get the momentum that they are looking for, and that can happen. You might see a completely different innings from Rohit Sharma at Lord's,” he added.
Also Read: No bridge needed between Gambhir and Kohli: India batting coach Kotak
Rohit’s 2027 World Cup Hopes Hang in the Balance
Rohit Sharma has expressed his strong desire to be part of India’s ODI World Cup plans to lift the coveted trophy for the one final time after missing out on the opportunity in the heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 final. However, his desire has now been at odds with BCCI’s long-term plan.
According to the report by The Indian Express, Rohit Sharma can still make the final call regarding his future. While the selection committee has reportedly decided to move on from him after the England ODI series, indicating that he won’t be part of the 2027 World Cup plans, they have left the ball in his court to decide whether to announce his retirement or wait to be omitted from future selection.
The parallel between Rohit Sharma's Test retirement in 2025 and the current speculation surrounding his ODI future is striking, as both instances involve a clear shift in the BCCI's long-term strategic vision. It remains to be seen whether this pivotal showdown at Lord’s may signify the end of an era, leaving the veteran opener to reflect on his future as the team looks toward its next generation.
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