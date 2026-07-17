Ahead of Team India’s third and final ODI of the three-match series against England at Lord’s, veteran opener Rohit Sharma has been at the centre of attention amid speculation of his potential retirement from his illustrious career.

Rumours of his potential farewell to his international career have sparked after reports that the BCCI selection committee has informed the 39-year-old veteran that he is not part of their long-term plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. It was reported that Rohit spoke to a few BCCI officials on the sidelines of the series, but he was disappointed by the decision and reportedly left the conversation unhappy.

The report by The Indian Express came when the second ODI in Cardiff was underway, and the former India captain played a sluggish innings of 26 off 47 balls, including a four and a six, at a strike rate of 55.32. This innings marked one of the slowest knocks in his ODI career, among knocks of 25 or more runs.