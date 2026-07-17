India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak dismissed rumours of a rift between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. This came after England beat India by 4 wickets in the second ODI at Cardiff to level the three-match series 1-1, thanks to Joe Root's unbeaten 99.

Kotak dismisses Gambhir-Kohli rift rumours

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak dismissed speculation of acting as a communication bridge between head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting stalwart Virat Kohli, asserting that the two regularly interact and require no intermediary. Speaking at the post-match press conference after India's four-wicket defeat to England in the second ODI, Kotak clarified that his discussions with Kohli during practice were purely related to batting.

Asked about spending time with Kohli after the batter's net session and whether he was serving as a link between Gambhir and Kohli, Kotak said, "No, Virat and Gautam have probably talked 10-12 times today itself. I don't think they need any bridge." Kotak explained that Kohli had approached him to discuss specific aspects of his batting, adding that he generally avoids making technical interventions unless the veteran batter seeks advice.

"Virat, basically, before going to bat, talked about certain things because Virat, honestly, as a batting coach, as long as he doesn't feel anything or unless something really catches the eye, one shouldn't disturb his batting much or say much, given how he bats. But mainly how his footwork is happening; certain things he asked me before, and then after the nets he was talking," he said.

The batting coach also brushed aside rumours surrounding the relationship between Gambhir and Kohli. "Other than that, the rumours you're talking about, I don't know where they come from, but they do," Kotak added.

England level series in Cardiff

Coming to the match, England bounced back to defeat India in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, levelling the three-match series 1-1.

Root's unbeaten 99 seals victory

Chasing 234, Joe Root anchored the innings with a match-winning unbeaten 99 off 133 balls and shared a crucial 72-run stand with Will Jacks (30) after England had slumped to 125/5. Gus Atkinson remained unbeaten on 23 as England reached the target with nearly six overs to spare. India made an excellent start with the ball, with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Ben Duckett off the first ball of the innings and Prasidh Krishna removing Jacob Bethell early. Debutant Gurnoor Brar claimed two wickets, while Bumrah, Krishna, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel picked up one wicket each.

Kohli, Iyer fifties in vain

Earlier, England's pace attack restricted India to 233 in 44 overs despite half-centuries from Virat Kohli (65) and Shreyas Iyer (66). Sharma scored 26 and Shubman Gill made 31, while Ishan Kishan, replacing the unwell KL Rahul, managed just one. Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson starred with three wickets each, while Saqib Mahmood claimed two.

The series will now be decided in the third and final ODI at Lord's on July 19. (ANI)