Image Credit : Getty

If there was ever a series that underlined India’s batting depth, it’s this one. With seven scores over 350 in just four matches, India set a new world record for most 350-plus totals in a single Test series. No team had ever crossed that mark more than six times before—Australia had done it thrice, in 1920-21, 1948 and 1989.

This also marked the first time India breached the 300-run mark on seven separate occasions in a series. The all-time record stands at eight—suddenly within reach.