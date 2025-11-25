Rohit Sharma reflected on the Indian women's team's maiden World Cup victory, saying he understood their emotional journey. He recalled a chat with Harmanpreet Kaur about coach Amol Muzumdar's calmness and praised the team's bounce-back ability.

Former men's Team India captain Rohit Sharma reflected on India's women's team winning their first World Cup earlier in the month, saying he understood the emotional journey they had been through after years of setbacks. The Indian women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, clinched their maiden World Cup by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final.

Rohit on Team's Emotional Journey and Coach's Calmness

Speaking at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement event, Rohit recalled asking captain Harmanpreet Kaur about coach Amol Muzumdar, whom he knows well, and was not surprised to hear that Amol stayed calm and passionate even after three back-to-back group-stage losses, including the defeat to England. Rohit said he could sense the team's dejection at that point, but watching them bounce back to win the title felt wonderful and deeply meaningful.

"Watching from outside is not as tough as it is from the inside. But I know what they have gone through over the years. I can understand the emotion and feeling of going through setbacks year after year and not winning the WC. While I was there, I could see the happiness on everyone's faces. These are the moments you live for, work hard for. I was asking Harman after the England game, you know about Amol. I know him since years. He was my first captain in Mumbai. I asked her if he was calm in that tournament. I was not surprised to hear the answer from Harman. Amol is very passionate about the game, the team, " Sharma said.

"Even I was not there, I could feel what happened inside that dressing room after that England game. Watching them lift the WC was a great feeling," said Rohit Sharma.

Harmanpreet Kaur: 'It just keeps running in my mind'

Harmanpreet Kaur said that even a month after winning the World Cup, the excitement still hasn't faded. People keep reminding her of the victory, and she recalls how long the team waited and how much frustration they endured over the years.

"It has been a month (on WC win), but whenever I try to calm and relax myself, people just keep telling me what happened and how excited they are. Imagine how many years we waited, how frustrated we were. Finally now we have won it, it means a lot. I dont want to come out of that moment. It just keeps running in my mind. It is that special," Harmanpreet said after winning the World Cup. (ANI)