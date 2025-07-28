Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar's unbeaten centuries secured a dramatic draw for India in the 4th Test. Their 203-run stand denied England a series-clinching win, setting up a must-win final Test for India at The Oval.

The final day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford turned a little dramatic as India's all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar refused England skipper Ben Stokes’ request for a draw, given the unrealistic chances of a victory for either side in Manchester on Sunday, July 27.

India’s resilient display of batting helped the visitors secure a draw as they finished their second innings at 425/4 and took a 114-run lead before shaking hands with Stokes and the England team, ensuring the five-match series stays alive at 2-1. Ravindra Jadeja (107*) and Washington Sundar (101*) stitched an unbeaten 203-run stand for the fifth wicket to frustrate the hosts and deny them a series-clinching win.

Before Sundar and Jadeja carried on India’s innings, skipper Shubman Gill (103) and KL Rahul (90) led the visitors’ fightback from 0/2 with their resilient 188-run wicket for the third wicket, laying the foundation for India’s gritty escape from the jaws of defeat on the final day of the Manchester Test.

Dramatic final session between Jadeja and Stokes

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were frustrating the England bowlers with their patient yet purposeful partnership. Coming together at 222/4, the duo weathered the England bowling attack, taking the team not only past the 300-run mark, but also taking a lead for the visitors before the Tea break.

India were at 386/4 and had a 75-run lead, with Jadeja and Washington batting on 89 and 80 when Ben Stokes walked up to the former to shake hands for a draw. Stokes seemingly had a word with the on-field before requesting a draw, but Ravindra Jadeja declined, signalling his intention to carry on the batting until he and Washington Sundar reach their centuries.

Stokes was visibly disappointed as he shook his head in disbelief and walked back, despite repeated requests for a draw.

Thereafter, Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes had an on-field conversation, with the England captain asking the all-rounder, “Jaddu, do you want to get a Test 100 against Brook & Duckett?”

Jadeja gave an epic reply, asking, “What do you want me to do, just walk off?”. Zak Crawley chipped in and said. “You can, just shake your hand.”

Jadeja and Washington carried on India’s batting and took the past 400-run mark and a lead of over 100 runs. Ravindra Jadeja completed his fifth Test century of his career with a six off Harry Brook in the 140th over

Then, Washington Sundar completed his first international century before the two teams finally agreed to settle for a draw, marking a memorable fightback by India on the final day at Old Trafford.

Ben Stokes explains the reason for an early draw

Though India’s resilient fightback was one of the major talking points from the Manchester Test, the dramatic exchange between Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja over the timing of the draw stole the spotlight on the final day at Old Trafford.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Stokes lauded Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar’s performance with the bat, adding that he did not want to risk his main fast bowlers with injuries and therefore opted to offer an early draw, which India declined.

“Yeah, I think all the hard work was done by India. They both (Washi and Jadeja) played incredibly well, and it got to that point where there was obviously only one result, and there was absolutely no chance I was going to risk any of my big fast bowlers through injuries with one more game to go,” the England captain said.

“Dawsy (Dawson) just bowled so many overs this game, his body started to get a little bit tired and started to cramp up in the legs, so I wasn't risking any of my frontline bowlers for that last half an hour,” he added.

With a draw in the Manchester Test, Team India has kept their series hopes alive heading into the fifth and final Test at The Oval, needing a win to level the series.