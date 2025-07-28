- Home
India salvaged a thrilling draw against England in the 4th Test at Old Trafford, with Jadeja, Sundar, and Gill's centuries powering a fightback. Despite poor bowling earlier, India kept the series alive at 1-2, setting up a decider at The Oval.
Major Highlights of India's Outing in the Manchester Test
Team India eventually managed to pull off a thrilling draw on the final day of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, July 27.
After bundling out England for 669 on Day 4, India finished their second innings at 425/4 in 143 overs and a 114-run lead before both teams agreed for a draw, keeping the series alive with hosts leading 2-1 before heading into the final Test at The Oval. Ravindra Jadeja (107*) and Washington Sundar (101*) stitched an unbeaten 203-run stand for the fifth wicket to frustrate the hosts and deny them a series-clinching win.
On that note, let’s take a look at the major takeaways from India’s thrilling draw in the Manchester Test.
1. India’s sub-par bowling across two days
Though India eventually managed to savalage a draw with their resilient batting, the visitors’ bowling was not at their best as they lacked penetration and discipline on Day 3 and Day 4, allowing England to pile up 669 and take a 311-run lead in the first innings. India showed minimal resistance to either seize the momentum from England or restrict the flow of runs as they struggled to maintain the right line and length and lacked variety.
Indian bowling attack, including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar, conceded over 100 runs in their respective spells, while debutant Anshul Kamboj and Shardul Thakur, though conceded runs, failed to create any real impact or apply sustained pressure on England batters.
2. Shubman Gill returns to form in time
Team India skipper had a poor performance in the last three innings, with the score reading 16, 6, and 12, halting his golden run of form earlier in the series. However, Shubman Gill returned to form at a time when he was needed the most by the team. Walked out to bat at 0/2 on Day 4, Gill steadied India’s ship alongside a crucial partnership with KL Rahul.
After finishing the penultimate day with 78 off 167 balls, Shubman Gill carried on with his batting on the final day and played a resilient innings of 103 off 238 balls, while stitching a vital 188-run stand for the third wicket with KL Rahul, who scored 90 off 230 balls, to to lay the foundation for India’s remarkable fightback and eventual draw.
3. Jadeja and Washington deny Ben Stokes’ draw request
Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar became a big headache for England as they were frustrating the hosts’ bowlers with their commanding, unbeaten 203-run partnership for the fifth wicket. India were at 386/4 and had a 75-run lead, with Jadeja and Washington batting on 89 and 80 when Ben Stokes walked up to the former to shake hands for a draw.
However, Jadeja refused the England skipper’s request for a draw, signalling his intention to carry on batting until he and Washington Sundar complete their century. This left Stokes disappointed as he wanted an early draw, given the unrealistic chances of a victory for either side, and to avoid risking the main bowlers with injuries. Jadeja and Sundar carried on their batting and took India past the 400-run mark, along with a lead of over 100 runs.
Jadeja brought up his fifth Test century with a six off Harry Brook, while Washington notched up his maiden international century before the two teams finally agreed to settle for a draw.
4. Batted nearly 150 overs with purpose
India’s resilient batting is undoubtedly one of the major talking points from the Manchester Test, as the visitors showed tremendous grit and discipline to deny England a victory to clinch the series win. A collective effort from Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar resulted in avoiding a defeat at the hands of England.
Team India knew victory was not possible after England posted a mammoth total of 669 and took a 311-run lead in the first innings, but the batters approached the second innings with remarkable purpose and determination, batting nearly for 150 overs to ensure a hard-fought draw.
5. Series set for Decider at The Oval
With a draw in the Manchester Test, Team India has kept their series hopes alive heading into the fifth and final Test at The Oval, needing a win to level the series. Shubman Gill did not have an ideal start to the series as they lost the opening match by five wickets at Headingley before making a comeback to script history with a 336-run win at Edgbaston, registering their first-ever Test win in 58 years at Edgbaston.
In the Lord’s Test, India heartbreakingly lost by 22 runs while chasing a 193-run target. After a draw in the fourth Test, India are trailing 1-2 n the five-match series, a must-win at the Oval would allow the visitors to finish the series on level terms. India will look to build confidence from the Manchester Test in order to secure a win and series level in the fifth and final Test, starting on July 31.