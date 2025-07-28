Image Credit : Getty

Team India eventually managed to pull off a thrilling draw on the final day of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, July 27.

After bundling out England for 669 on Day 4, India finished their second innings at 425/4 in 143 overs and a 114-run lead before both teams agreed for a draw, keeping the series alive with hosts leading 2-1 before heading into the final Test at The Oval. Ravindra Jadeja (107*) and Washington Sundar (101*) stitched an unbeaten 203-run stand for the fifth wicket to frustrate the hosts and deny them a series-clinching win.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major takeaways from India’s thrilling draw in the Manchester Test.