Former India head coach Anil Kumble said he was surprised by KL Rahul's dismissal on Day 4 of the India vs South Africa Test. Kumble praised Simon Harmer's delivery but cited a potential 'lapse in concentration' from Rahul for the wicket.

Former India head coach Anil Kumble said that he was surprised by the manner in which KL Rahul lost his wicket on Day 4 of the ongoing India vs South Africa Test in Guwahati.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chasing the target of 549, India lost two wickets by Stumps on Day 4, the hosts still needing 522 runs to win. KL Rahul could only score six runs off 29 balls before he was sent packing by the South African spinner Simon Harmer. Rahul's dismissal came at a pivotal moment in the final session. Harmer, introduced into the attack with rough patches outside the right-hander's off stump, struck in his very first over. The off-spinner bowled a deceptive delivery that drifted in, dipped sharply and landed perfectly in the rough. Expecting a full ball to drive, Rahul advanced but missed the pitch, playing across the line instead. The ball spun sharply, evaded the inside edge, and smashed into the stumps.

Kumble's Analysis of the Dismissal

Speaking on the JioStar show 'Cricket Live', Kumble praised Harmer's delivery but noted that KL Rahul erred by going for the drive without getting to the pitch of the ball. Kumble suggested it might have been a lapse in concentration, ultimately resulting in a textbook off-spinner's dismissal.

"I think it was a fantastic delivery by Simon, no doubt. But KL went for the shot without getting to the pitch of the ball. Because of the revolutions Simon Harmer puts on the ball, he got a bit of dip, and the line was perfect. Generally, on a fourth- or fifth-day pitch with enough rough, you tend to cover all three stumps because LBW is unlikely from that angle -- the impact is usually outside off-stump. That's why I was a bit surprised. KL Rahul is experienced. He did take centre-stump guard, but his off-stump was still visible," Kumble said.

Technical Breakdown: Stance and Concentration

"Ideally, if you stand on middle-and-off, you can reach the ball comfortably or defend it. But standing on middle-and-leg exposes the off-stump and forces you to reach for the ball, which brings short leg into play. Otherwise, you have to play off the back foot. Maybe it was a lapse in concentration. He thought it was drivable, but the ball dipped, credit to Harmer. He looked to drive and ended up falling to a perfect off-spinner's dismissal," the former India cricketer added further.

(ANI)