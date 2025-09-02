Image Credit : Getty

India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry when they take on each other in the group stage of the tournament on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. The last face-off between two arch-rivals was in the Champions Trophy this year, where the Men in Blue defeated Mohammad Rizwan-led side by four wickets in Dubai.

Amid the calls for a boycott of India’s clash with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the excitement and tension around the fixture continue to dominate the headlines. Recently, the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry stated that India and Pakistan will face off in international events across all sports, but will not take part in any bilateral sporting engagement with arch-rivals.

Therefore, India and Pakistan will take place as per the schedule released by the Asian Cricket Council. In the Asia Cup, the two arch-rivals face off 19 times, with India emerging victorious on 10 occasions, Pakistan winning six times, and three matches ending in no result.