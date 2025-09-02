- Home
Asia Cup 2025: From India-Pakistan Rivalry to Rise of Associate Nations – 5 Things to Watch
The Asia Cup 2025, starting September 9th, features an eight-team T20 showdown. From the India-Pakistan rivalry to the rise of associate nations, this tournament promises thrilling matches and serves as a key preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup.
What to look forward at Asia Cup 2025?
The Asia Cup 2025 is set to take place on September 9, with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the tournament opener at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will take place in T20 format, keeping in mind the next year’s T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March.
The Asia Cup T20 is an eight-team event, with the hosts UAE, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Oman, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh vie for the prestigious continental title. As the teams gear up for the high-stakes tournament, let’s take a look at things to look forward to.
1. India vs Pakistan Renewed Rivalry
India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry when they take on each other in the group stage of the tournament on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. The last face-off between two arch-rivals was in the Champions Trophy this year, where the Men in Blue defeated Mohammad Rizwan-led side by four wickets in Dubai.
Amid the calls for a boycott of India’s clash with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the excitement and tension around the fixture continue to dominate the headlines. Recently, the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry stated that India and Pakistan will face off in international events across all sports, but will not take part in any bilateral sporting engagement with arch-rivals.
Therefore, India and Pakistan will take place as per the schedule released by the Asian Cricket Council. In the Asia Cup, the two arch-rivals face off 19 times, with India emerging victorious on 10 occasions, Pakistan winning six times, and three matches ending in no result.
2. Afghanistan’s potential threat
India and Pakistan might be strong contenders in the Asia Cup 2025, but Afghanistan has been forced to reckon with in the Asian Cricket over the last couple of years. Afghanistan was the second-best Asian team in the T20 World Cup last year, having reached the semifinal and the unforgettable great ODI World Cup 2023, winning four matches in 10 outings, including victories against Pakistan, England, the Netherlands, and Sri Lanka.
In the Champions Trophy 2025, Afghanistan pulled one of the biggest upsets by defeating England. Afghanistan is currently part of the ongoing T20I Tri-Series, involving Pakistan and the UAE. In the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup T20, Afghanistan could emerge as a dark-horse contender in the tournament.
Afghanistan are clubbed in Group B, alongside Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong.
3. Emergence of Associate Nations
In the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, all eyes will be on India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh as they are the main contenders for the prestigious continental title. However, the tournament will witness the emergence of associate nations, with the UAE, Hong Kong, and Oman in the eight-team marquee event. These three teams qualified for the Asia Cup through the ACC Premier Cup last year, where UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong were in the top 3.
These emerging teams, who are currently full Asian Cricket Council (ACC) members, will look to challenge the established sides, aiming to create memorable upsets and make a mark on Asia’s biggest T20 stage.
4. T20 World Cup 2026 build-up
The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup serves as a platform for preparation for the next year’s T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March. Therefore, teams will use this opportunity to test their squads, experiment with batting orders and bowling combinations ahead of the ICC’s marquee event next year. Additionally, the upcoming Asia Cup provides valuable experience in subcontinental conditions, which are expected to be similar in Sri Lanka, aiding teams in their World Cup preparations.
Top Asian nations, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, will use the Asia Cup to try different combinations from batting to bowling and give young players a chance to showcase their skills, so they head into next year’s T20 World Cup confident and match-ready.
5. Key Players and Emerging Stars
While the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Charith Asalanka, Litton Das, and Mustafizur Rahman are expected to grab the headlines with their performances, there are emerging stars to keep an eye on in the tournament. Sanju Samson, Varun Chakravathy, and Arshdeep Singh could make a big impact for Team India, while Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmad, and Sahibzada Farhan could emerge as game-changers for Pakistan.
Similarly, Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Ibrahim Zadran, Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage and Kamindu Mendis, and Bangladesh’s Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain have the potential to turn matches around for their respective sides, making the Asia Cup 2025 a thrilling showcase of both established stars and rising talent.