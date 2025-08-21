Image Credit : Getty

Team India will begin their quest to defend their Asia Cup triumph when they take on the hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE), in the group stage of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium on September 10. On Monday, the BCCI senior men’s team chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, unveiled the 15-member squad for the eight-team continental tournament at a press conference at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai.

Picking 15 members in the squad is tough, but what more tougher is picking the final playing XI for each match, with the headache lying on team management, led by the head coach Gautam Gambhir. As India prepares for the Asia Cup title defence, let’s take a look at five challenges that team management needs to address.