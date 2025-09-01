Asia Cup 2025: Who Could Emerge as Team India’s Standout Bowler in the Tournament?
India's Asia Cup bowling attack boasts experience and youth, combining pace and spin. Key players like Bumrah, Chakravarthy, and Arshdeep Singh could be standout performers in the tournament.
India's Potential Standout Bowlers in Asia Cup
Team India will begin their quest for the Asia Cup title defence when they take on the UAE in the group stage at the Dubai International Stadium on September 10. The Men in Blue will be aiming to extend their record to nine Asia Cup titles.
The BCCI selection committee assembled a strong 15-member India squad, which was announced by Ajit Agarkar at a press conference at the board’s headquarters on August 19. India’s bowling unit is well-balanced with a mix of experienced players and youth, giving the team a mix of experience, pace, and spin to tackle varied conditions in the tournament.
As India begins their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE, let’s take a look at the potential standout bowler for the Men in Blue in the eight-team continental tournament.
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the Asia Cup is a major boost for Team India’s pace bowling attack, despite workload concerns. Bumrah has been India’s pace spearhead across all formats for close to a decade. In the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, the 30-year-old is expected to lead the Men in Blue’s pace attack, though there is uncertainty about whether he will play all the matches of the tournament. Bumrah’s last appearance in the Asia Cup T20 was in 2016, where he picked six wickets in five matches.
Bumrah has been the go-to bowler for Team India for early breakthroughs with the new ball and finishing overs with deadly yorkers, making him a key weapon in India’s quest for Asia Cup title defence. If the Gujarat pacer stays fit and at his lethal best while managing his workload wisely, he could emerge as India’s standout bowler of the tournament.
Varun Chakravarthy
Varun Chakravarthy is expected to lead India’s spin bowling attack in the Asia Cup 2025. The mystery spinner from Bengal had a brilliant comeback to international cricket last year, after a three-year hiatus, and made an instant impact. Since his India comeback, Chakravarthy picked 33 wickets in 18 T20Is. He was part of Men in Blue’s title-winning campaign at the Champions Trophy 2025, where he was the second-highest wicket-taker with nine scalps.
Chakravathy is likely to pose a serious threat to the opposition’s batting line-up with his deceptive variations, sharp googlies, and clever use of flight. Having experience of playing on the Dubai pitch during the Champions Trophy, the 33-year-old is expected to adapt quickly to similar conditions during the eight-team continental tournament, giving India a crucial edge in the spin department. If Varun Chakravarthy delivers his best performance throughout the Asia Cup, he could emerge as India’s standout bowler of the marquee event.
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh has been one of India’s key bowlers over the last few years. He was part of the T20 World Cup in 2022 and 2024, playing a vital role in India’s title-winning campaign in the latter edition of the tournament. The Punjab pacer is the leading wicket-taker for Team India in T20Is with 99 scalps and is just a wicket away from becoming the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in the shortest format.
Arshdeep has emerged as one of the reliable pacers in the death overs for Team India, picking up crucial wickets under pressure. Just like Bumrah, the 26-year-old has been a go-to bowler for India for breakthroughs and retraining the opposition during the slog overs. If Arshdeep Singh consistently delivers with pace, precision, and composure under pressure, he can single-handedly turn the matches in India’s favour and could emerge as the team’s standout bowler in the Asia Cup.
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya is a seam bowling all-rounder who can deliver with both bat and ball. Over the last few years, especially since 2024, the 31-year-old has been in impressive form, amassing 464 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 38.66, and picking 21 wickets at an average of 25.47 in 22 matches. When it comes to bowling, Pandya is a reliable bowler in both powerplay and middle overs, providing crucial breakthroughs with his disciplined seam movement and variations.
Pandya is the second-leading wicket-taker for India in the Asia Cup T20, with 11 wickets, and three scalps away from Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s record of 13 wickets. Hardik Pandya has 94 wickets in 114 matches, which says a lot about his consistency and effectiveness as a wicket-taking all-rounder. If he remains fit throughout the tournament, he could emerge as a standout bowler for Team India.
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav found his place in the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup, despite the speculation that he was unlikely to get picked. Kuldeep did not play a single match in the Test series against England and was on the sidelines for India’s recent assignments, except for the Champions Trophy, where he picked seven wickets in nine matches.
Kuldeep has not played a single match in T20Is since the T20 World Cup final against South Africa last year. However, the spinner has a good record in the shortest format, with 69 in 40 matches. If team management goes with two pacers and two spinners, depending on the conditions in the UAE, Kuldeep is likely to get a chance to make it to the playing XI and could emerge as India’s X-Factor.