Image Credit : Getty

Team India will begin their quest for the Asia Cup title defence when they take on the UAE in the group stage at the Dubai International Stadium on September 10. The Men in Blue will be aiming to extend their record to nine Asia Cup titles.

The BCCI selection committee assembled a strong 15-member India squad, which was announced by Ajit Agarkar at a press conference at the board’s headquarters on August 19. India’s bowling unit is well-balanced with a mix of experienced players and youth, giving the team a mix of experience, pace, and spin to tackle varied conditions in the tournament.

As India begins their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE, let’s take a look at the potential standout bowler for the Men in Blue in the eight-team continental tournament.