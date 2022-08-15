Cincinnati Masters 2022: 'Had a small tear in the abdomen, it is dangerous' - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is making his comeback following his abdominal injury during Wimbledon 2022. While participating in the Cincinnati Masters 2022, he revealed the extent of his grave injury.

Record 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal of Spain gave a shocking walkover in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships last month in the semis after suffering an abdominal injury. It was reported that he had suffered a 7mm abdominal tear. While he did not go for surgery for the same, he took some rest. Although he was expected to return during the Montreal Masters last week, he was still in some discomfort, ruling out his return. Nonetheless, he is ready to return during the Cincinnati Masters this week. However, he has revealed that the extent of the tear is dangerous, with the 2022 US Open Slam just a fortnight away.

"The main thing is to stay healthy and play the events that I want to play. I will not play more than what I believe works well for my body. I am happy to be back in Cincinnati after a couple of years without the chance of being able to be here. I had a small tear in the abdomen, so it is dangerous," Nadal said during the pre-tournament press conference. ALSO READ: Serena Williams confirms her retirement post US Open 2022; netizens commend

"The abdominal is a place that is dangerous because, on every serve, you put a lot of effort there. I am trying to do things properly and be a bit more conservative. I hope I can be ready for the action here. I want to play tennis again on the [ATP] Tour. I am having a good season, and I am enjoying it. I want to enjoy this week in Cincinnati," added Nadal.

