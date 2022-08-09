Serena Williams confirms her retirement post US Open 2022; netizens commend

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams of the United States of America (USA) is all set to bid farewell to tennis by early next month. She announced her intention to retire on Tuesday after the US Open 2022, slated to run between August 29 and September 11. The American legend has not been playing regular competitive tennis since last year. She returned to the professional circuit during Wimbledon last month, where she suffered an opening round defeat. She won her first competitive match in over a year on Monday during the ongoing Toronto Open’s opening round. Serena’s retirement will draw curtains to her illustrious 27-year-old professional career, having won the most Slams in the Open era. Meanwhile, netizens commended his glorious career.

Articulating in her piece for Vogue, Serena wrote, “I have never liked the word retirement. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis toward other things that are important to me. There are people who say I’m not the GOAT because I didn’t pass Margaret Court’s record of 24 grand slam titles, which she achieved before the ‘open era’ that began in 1968. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want that record.”

ALSO READ: Toronto Open 2022 - Serena Williams wins her maiden match since French Open 2021

“I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try. I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labour of expanding our family,” counted Serena.

Serena further took to her Instagram to share some of her recent pictures with Vogue while she captioned the post, “There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness, do I enjoy tennis? But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals, and finally discovering a different but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks. 🥰”