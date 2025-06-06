The FIFA Club World Cup is set to undergo a significant transformation in 2025, with a new format featuring 32 teams competing across the United States. As we look forward to this exciting development, let's take a glance at the tournament's rich history.

Past winners

Since its inception in 2000, the FIFA Club World Cup has been won by some of the world's top clubs. Here's a list of past winners:

1. 2000: Corinthians (Brazil) - beat Vasco da Gama on penalties

2. 2005: São Paulo (Brazil) - beat Liverpool 1-0

3. 2006: Internacional (Brazil) - beat Barcelona 1-0

4. 2007: AC Milan (Italy) - beat Boca Juniors 4-2

5. 2008: Manchester United (England) - beat LDU Quito 1-0

6. 2009: Barcelona (Spain) - beat Estudiantes 2-1 (AET)

7. 2010: Inter Milan (Italy) - beat TP Mazembe 3-0

8. 2011: Barcelona (Spain) - beat Santos 4-0

9. 2012: Corinthians (Brazil) - beat Chelsea 1-0

10. 2013: Bayern Munich (Germany) - beat Raja Casablanca 2-0

11. 2014: Real Madrid (Spain) - beat San Lorenzo 2-0

12. 2015: Barcelona (Spain) - beat River Plate 3-0

13. 2016: Real Madrid (Spain) - beat Kashima Antlers 4-2 (AET)

14. 2017: Real Madrid (Spain) - beat Grêmio 1-0

15. 2018: Real Madrid (Spain) - beat Al-Ain 4-1

16. 2019: Liverpool (England) - beat Flamengo 1-0 (AET)

17. 2020: Bayern Munich (Germany) - beat UANL Tigres 1-0

18. 2021: Chelsea (England) - beat Palmeiras 2-1 (AET)

19. 2022: Real Madrid (Spain) - beat Al-Hilal 5-3

20. 2023: Manchester City (England) - beat Fluminense 4-0

Most successful teams

Real Madrid holds the record for the most FIFA Club World Cup titles, with five victories. Barcelona follows closely with three titles, while Bayern Munich and Corinthians have each won the tournament twice.

Country-Wise Winners Spanish clubs have dominated the FIFA Club World Cup, with a record eight titles. Brazilian clubs have won four titles, while English clubs have also secured four victories. Italian and German clubs have each won two titles.

Lionel Messi's record

Lionel Messi has won the FIFA Club World Cup three times with Barcelona (2009, 2011, and 2015). He will have the opportunity to win a fourth title as the captain of Inter Miami in the 2025 tournament.