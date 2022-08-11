Brazil to oppose FIFA's demand for suspended World Cup Qualifier replay against Argentina

A FIFA World Cup Qualifier game between Brazil and Argentina was suspended last year due to a COVID norms violation. While FIFA has pressed for a replay, Brazil does not seem keen about it.

Last year, a FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina got suspended just six minutes into the play. The game was held in Sao Paulo when Brazilian health authorities invaded the pitch and claimed that four Argentine players had violated the quarantine regulation. It resulted in the Argentine side walking off, and the match was suspended as a result. Later, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) issued a fine to the national football bodies of both sides, besides asserting that the fixture would be played later, regardless of the qualifying status of both sides for the global event.

