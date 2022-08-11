Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brazil to oppose FIFA's demand for suspended World Cup Qualifier replay against Argentina

    First Published Aug 11, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    A FIFA World Cup Qualifier game between Brazil and Argentina was suspended last year due to a COVID norms violation. While FIFA has pressed for a replay, Brazil does not seem keen about it.

    Last year, a  FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Brazil and Argentina got suspended just six minutes into the play. The game was held in Sao Paulo when Brazilian health authorities invaded the pitch and claimed that four Argentine players had violated the quarantine regulation. It resulted in the Argentine side walking off, and the match was suspended as a result. Later, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) issued a fine to the national football bodies of both sides, besides asserting that the fixture would be played later, regardless of the qualifying status of both sides for the global event.

    Both sides have qualified for the 2022 World Cup, slated to be held in Qatar in November-December. Meanwhile, the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) took the matter to Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS), which will come up with a ruling later this month, reports FotMob. Both sides do not favour playing the fixture, given the risks involved before the global event.

    FIFA is yet to set a date for the replay, which is expected to be next month. "We will reach out to FIFA, so this match is not played. I will make every effort to answer the request of our coaching staff. Our priority is to win a sixth World Cup in Qatar. If the coaching staff of the Selecao does not recommend that match, we will work for it not to be played," remarked Ednaldo Rodrigues (CBF President).

