- Home
- Sports
- Yamal vs Mbappe: Barcelona's wonderkid continues to leave Real Madrid's star in the shadows
Yamal vs Mbappe: Barcelona's wonderkid continues to leave Real Madrid's star in the shadows
Lamine Yamal outshines Kylian Mbappe once again as Barcelona triumphs over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Yamal outshines Mbappe again
Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal continues to make headlines, asserting his dominance over Kylian Mbappe yet again, as Barca lifted the Copa del Rey trophy in Seville last night. Despite being only 17 years old, Yamal is already carving out an era at the Catalan club, with his performances consistently outshining the newly-signed Real Madrid superstar.
The clash between the two high-profile players has become a recurring theme this season, with Yamal prevailing in all four of their meetings across different competitions — the European Championship, LaLiga, the Spanish Super Cup, and now the Copa del Rey final.
Yamal and Mbappe during 2024 Euro semis clash
Their first encounter came during the Euro 2024 semi-finals, where Spain defeated France 2-1, with Yamal scoring the opening goal.
Yamal shines in October 2024 El Clasico
Fast-forward to October 26, Barcelona stunned Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu in LaLiga, with Yamal again on the scoresheet, netting the fourth goal.
Yamal magic in Jan 2025 Super Cup final
In January's Super Cup final held in Saudi Arabia, Mbappe opened the scoring early for Real Madrid. However, Barcelona fought back, and Yamal once again made his mark, scoring the first goal for the Catalans in their comeback win.
Yamal and Mbappe in Copa del Rey final
Saturday's Copa del Rey final added another chapter to this growing rivalry. Although Mbappe, recovering from injury, only entered the pitch in the second half and managed to score Real Madrid’s first goal, it was Lamine Yamal who stole the show. The teenage sensation provided assists for Barcelona’s first two goals, playing a crucial role in their triumph.
Yamal vs Mbappe: New age rivalry?
The saga between Yamal and Mbappe isn't over yet. The two are set to face off again in LaLiga on May 11 at Barcelona's Olympic Stadium in Montjuic — a match that could be decisive in the title race. They will also cross paths on the international stage, with Spain and France scheduled to meet on June 5 in Stuttgart in the Nations League Final Four.
As the season nears its climax, all eyes will remain firmly fixed on the thrilling duel between Europe's newest prodigy and one of its established icons.