Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal continues to make headlines, asserting his dominance over Kylian Mbappe yet again, as Barca lifted the Copa del Rey trophy in Seville last night. Despite being only 17 years old, Yamal is already carving out an era at the Catalan club, with his performances consistently outshining the newly-signed Real Madrid superstar.

The clash between the two high-profile players has become a recurring theme this season, with Yamal prevailing in all four of their meetings across different competitions — the European Championship, LaLiga, the Spanish Super Cup, and now the Copa del Rey final.