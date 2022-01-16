Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's fate lies in Federal Court's hands following Sunday's adjournment

Novak Djokovic could learn his 2022 Australian Open fate on Sunday. The Federal Court has adjourned following Sunday's hearing. However, a decision could also be made late on Monday morning.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia continues his legal battle against the cancellation of his Australian visa that has plunged his Australian Open (AO) 2022 participation into doubt. On Sunday morning, the Federal Court of Australia adjourned its hearing on the defending champion's second visa cancellation. His AO fate will be decided either Sunday evening or early Monday morning.

During Sunday's hearing, Djokovic's lawyers stated that the Australian government was pushing to deport the reigning world number one, terming the move "irrational" and "unreasonable". However, the lawyers were also dropped in with critical questions about the Serbian's wrong declarations. After taking all into account, his fate now lies in the hands of the judges.

Djokovic's lawyer Nick Wood argued that Australia's view of the Serbian being involved in the anti-vaccine movement could lead to civil unrest in the country is baseless. He clarified that world number one is not a part of any such movement. However, government lawyer Stephen Lloyd pointed out that being unvaccinated for two years and giving wrong travel declarations are vital evidence against him.

"He's [Djokovic] chosen not to go into evidence in this proceeding. He could set the record straight if it needed correcting. He has not -- that has important consequences," the Australian government said in a statement. Lloyd justified the protests following the defending champion's arrival in Melbourne.

As of now, Djokovic's chances of featuring in the AO look bleak. Also, as per the court procedure, the verdict cannot be appealed, which means that not just the world number one would be deported, but he would also be banned for three years from entering the country. It would effectively end his glorious stint at the AO.

Djokovic's visa was initially cancelled on January 5 after failing to prove his vaccine exemption. As he was detained by the Australian Border Force (ABF) while facing deportation, the Federal Court had turned down the decision to deport the reigning world number one. Later, he admitted that some wrong travel declarations were made by him at the immigration in Melbourne and termed it as 'human error'.